Nadia Nakai Recreates Beyoncé’s Dance Moves in Viral Video: “In My House, I’m Beyoncé”
- Nadia Nakai recently recreated Beyoncé's dance moves from one of the singer's earlier videos
- The rapper's clip went viral, and social media users couldn't stop talking about her
- Meanwhile, other netizens couldn't wait to throw some shade at Bragga over her moves
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
Nadia Nakai had social media buzzing when she channelled Beyoncé in her new video.
Nadia Nakai dances like Beyoncé
Nadia Nakai knows how to get social media users riled up, and this time, instead of saying anything at all, she decided to let her waist do the talking.
The Never Leave hitmaker proved that her hips don't lie when she recreated Beyoncé's moves from the Baby Boy music video with Sean Paul and completely nailed them.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She wore a Y2K-inspired outfit, complete with a faux-fur backless top, low-rise jeans, a sparkly belt, and an insane face card:
"In my house, I'm Beyoncé!"
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video of Bragga playfully winding her waist in the middle of her kitchen to the Grammy Award-winner's hit song:
Here's what Mzansi said about Nadia Nakai's dance moves
Fans couldn't get enough of Bragga and her video:
KgomotsoMakoe said:
"She's a beautiful person."
NovBaby13 showed love to Nadia:
"I stinking love this girl though!"
factchitanda wrote:
"She looks good."
Meanwhile, others weren't moved and dragged her over her moves:
TumeloTiger1 said:
"Lol, she almost did it but not quite. Beyonce remains 1 of 1. The Queen."
koekemoer_no1 threw shade:
"Rest, magogo."
Jessica_Rarah wrote:
"When they post this type of content in their 30s, competing le ma 2k, you can tell that she's either a side chick to a married man or single and other women kept her that way. Women like to recruit each other into being and staying, single, this is what they want for each other."
Nadia Nakai gives back to the less fortunate
In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared how the rapper's generosity helped feed several people in need.
Bragga and her friends gathered to start a food drive initiative that reached out to a large group of people.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za