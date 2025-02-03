Nadia Nakai recently recreated Beyoncé's dance moves from one of the singer's earlier videos

The rapper's clip went viral, and social media users couldn't stop talking about her

Meanwhile, other netizens couldn't wait to throw some shade at Bragga over her moves

Nadia Nakai recreated Beyoncé’s dance moves. Images: Instagram/ nadianakai, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nadia Nakai had social media buzzing when she channelled Beyoncé in her new video.

Nadia Nakai dances like Beyoncé

Nadia Nakai knows how to get social media users riled up, and this time, instead of saying anything at all, she decided to let her waist do the talking.

The Never Leave hitmaker proved that her hips don't lie when she recreated Beyoncé's moves from the Baby Boy music video with Sean Paul and completely nailed them.

Nadia Nakai danced like Beyoncé. Image: nadianakai

She wore a Y2K-inspired outfit, complete with a faux-fur backless top, low-rise jeans, a sparkly belt, and an insane face card:

"In my house, I'm Beyoncé!"

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video of Bragga playfully winding her waist in the middle of her kitchen to the Grammy Award-winner's hit song:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nadia Nakai's dance moves

Fans couldn't get enough of Bragga and her video:

KgomotsoMakoe said:

"She's a beautiful person."

NovBaby13 showed love to Nadia:

"I stinking love this girl though!"

factchitanda wrote:

"She looks good."

Meanwhile, others weren't moved and dragged her over her moves:

TumeloTiger1 said:

"Lol, she almost did it but not quite. Beyonce remains 1 of 1. The Queen."

koekemoer_no1 threw shade:

"Rest, magogo."

Jessica_Rarah wrote:

"When they post this type of content in their 30s, competing le ma 2k, you can tell that she's either a side chick to a married man or single and other women kept her that way. Women like to recruit each other into being and staying, single, this is what they want for each other."

Nadia Nakai gives back to the less fortunate

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared how the rapper's generosity helped feed several people in need.

Bragga and her friends gathered to start a food drive initiative that reached out to a large group of people.

