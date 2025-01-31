“Which One Is Your Favourite?”: Woman Shows Fashionable Marabastad Clothing Haul

A woman who went to Marabastad showed TikTok users what she bought at one of the stores

While the shopper also showed her shoes, the main attraction was the bright and beautiful garments

The clothing interested social media users, who expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section

A Marabastad shopper showed her clothing haul. Images: @asanda_songelwa

Source: Instagram

Stylish and trendy clothing doesn't always come from well-known name brands. Sometimes, the best finds come from smaller and independent stores.

Marabastad fashion haul

Proving that great style isn't just about the label, TikTokker Asanda Songelwa uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what she purchased from local shops in Marabastad.

The fashion haul showed shoes from brands such as Mr Price and Legit, and six stunning outfits, some Asanda loved and others she thought of selling.

Wanting the internet's take, she asked:

"Which one is your favourite?"

Take a look at the fashion haul in the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Marabastad clothing haul

Many fashion lovers in the comment section shared how interested they were in the stylish clothing and wanted to know if Asanda was willing to sell some of the clothing to them.

Internet users loved what the woman bought in Marabastad. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

@glowryluu said to Asanda:

"I want the first one. Can you please help out?"

After hearing the woman didn't like some of the outfits she bought, @maye_nandi commented:

"Haibo, keep the purple and pink two-piece, sana. It's beautiful."

@ayngeke shared compliments and advised in the comment section:

"The green dress fits you perfectly. You should’ve sized up on the other two pieces. The tops are too tight, that’s why they look weird, but overall, you look great in everything."

An excited @bomie34 noted:

"The last three items are definitely my faves."

@tshwarelokay added under the post:

"Let me buy the pink one."

@macoka_399 told the online community:

"You guys have been shopping like nobody's business, and there's me who only buys once a year, if not twice. Maybe there's something serious I'm going to attend. I'm living in a world of my own."

