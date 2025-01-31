Global site navigation

“Which One Is Your Favourite?”: Woman Shows Fashionable Marabastad Clothing Haul
People

“Which One Is Your Favourite?”: Woman Shows Fashionable Marabastad Clothing Haul

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A woman who went to Marabastad showed TikTok users what she bought at one of the stores
  • While the shopper also showed her shoes, the main attraction was the bright and beautiful garments
  • The clothing interested social media users, who expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman showed her clothing haul.
A Marabastad shopper showed her clothing haul. Images: @asanda_songelwa
Source: Instagram

Stylish and trendy clothing doesn't always come from well-known name brands. Sometimes, the best finds come from smaller and independent stores.

Marabastad fashion haul

Proving that great style isn't just about the label, TikTokker Asanda Songelwa uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what she purchased from local shops in Marabastad.

The fashion haul showed shoes from brands such as Mr Price and Legit, and six stunning outfits, some Asanda loved and others she thought of selling.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Wanting the internet's take, she asked:

"Which one is your favourite?"

Take a look at the fashion haul in the TikTok video below:

Read also

"The audacity": Mzansi blasts Aussie woman in Cape Town shading SA fashion

SA reacts to Marabastad clothing haul

Many fashion lovers in the comment section shared how interested they were in the stylish clothing and wanted to know if Asanda was willing to sell some of the clothing to them.

A woman smiling at her phone.
Internet users loved what the woman bought in Marabastad. Image: Prostock-Studio
Source: Getty Images

@glowryluu said to Asanda:

"I want the first one. Can you please help out?"

After hearing the woman didn't like some of the outfits she bought, @maye_nandi commented:

"Haibo, keep the purple and pink two-piece, sana. It's beautiful."

@ayngeke shared compliments and advised in the comment section:

"The green dress fits you perfectly. You should’ve sized up on the other two pieces. The tops are too tight, that’s why they look weird, but overall, you look great in everything."

An excited @bomie34 noted:

"The last three items are definitely my faves."

@tshwarelokay added under the post:

"Let me buy the pink one."

@macoka_399 told the online community:

"You guys have been shopping like nobody's business, and there's me who only buys once a year, if not twice. Maybe there's something serious I'm going to attend. I'm living in a world of my own."

Read also

"It's not a crime": SA busts at woman packing conference goodies for her kids

3 Other Briefly News stories about fashion hauls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: