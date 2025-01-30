“The Audacity”: Mzansi Blasts Aussie Woman in Cape Town Shading SA Fashion

A South African woman told locals about an Australian woman who listed the pros and cons of staying in Cape Town

The Australian thought South Africans didn't have great taste in fashion as it was on her list of cons

Many Mzansi online users were offended and expressed their thoughts about the woman's controversial opinion

An Australian woman ruffled feathers when she shaded South African fashion. Images: @queen_of_the_safari

Source: Instagram

Many choose to make the Mother City their home for various reasons, whether it be for the stunning views or vibrant culture. One Australian woman who planned to move to the South African city shared a list of pros and cons, with one of her cons offending a few residents.

Reasons to and not to move to Cape Town

TikTokker Alexa Schempers shared on her account that her boyfriend sent her an Instagram video of an Australian woman, Edwina Robertson, who shared her list of pros and cons as to why she should stay in Cape Town.

On her list of pros, the woman listed the following:

Great lifestyle

Affordability

Opportunities: career- and business-wise

Diversity

Friendlier locals

Social life

Lower tax rate

Less woke

Better work-life balance

Regarding her cons, Edwina wrote:

Weather

Terrible fashion

Far from loved ones

Drinking culture

Terrible hot chocolate

The Aussie also had a "neutrals" section where she listed private healthcare, dating, and general safety.

An Australian woman listed the pros and cons when she decided to stay in Cape Town. Images: @queen_of_the_safari

Source: Instagram

As Edwina expected, her list ruffled a few feathers, including her own.

Alexa, who claimed Edwina was referring to people wearing floral wrap dresses, shared that she laughed when her boyfriend commented on the video, which got Alexa, and not her boyfriend, blocked.

Watch Alexa's TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Aussie woman's opinion

Some South African members of the online community found what Edwina had to say comical, while others took offence and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section.

@maquemngoma told app users with a laugh:

"As a fellow South African, I'll be paying her page a visit."

After hearing what the Aussie had to say, a shocked @matrixdweller0 wrote:

"What? The audacity."

@mischievousfox laughed and shared in the comments:

"Not me sitting in my black wrap dress, but hey, it could have been floral. Rude."

@rabbitbloom added with humour:

"She will be wearing those dresses once she moves to Cape Town. Leave her."

@msrahrah spoke about their experience witnessing both countries' fashion:

"She's forgotten Aussie fashion already, as it is non-existent! It's plain and boring here. I shopped like crazy the last time I was in South Africa."

@seipati_suh told Alexa:

"She wants your man."

