Young, Famous And African reality TV star Nadia Nakai and her friends gathered to and started a food drive initiative

The rapper and her pals such as Bobby Blanco, donated some hot dogs and fries to the needy

Nadia Nakai is currently a hot topic for her stunts in the Netflix series Young, Famous and African

Nadia Nakai donated to the community. Image: Oupa Bopape

Not only can she drop the hottest bars, but Nadia Nakai has a heart of gold.

Rapper Nadia Nakai donates food

The reality TV star who is currently bringing the heat on Young, Famous And African, Nadia Nakai, gave back to the community. Nadia posted several videos on her Instagram stories of her and her friends gathering at a community to give back to the needy.

In the videos, she is joined by other people including Bobby Blanco, who prepared some of the hot meals to take to the centre.

Nadia Nakai has given back to her community. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia has tongues wagging on Young, Famous and African

If she is not giving back to the community, Nadia Nakai is causing drama on the Netflix series Young, Famous and African.

Fans sympathised with her when she opened up to Khanyi Mbau about dealing with AKA's death.

"It’s difficult, just manoeuvring life. Low-key I’m not fine, and I know I need to go to therapy. But I don’t see that happening any time soon. I just have too much to unpack."

Nadia said AKA's mom Lynn Forbes moved in with her following his burial to watch over her.

"Kiernan’s mom literally lived with me for a month to just make sure I was not by myself. I couldn’t do it; I was on suicide watch, and then there was the day when I actually was by myself. I realised that I couldn’t sit in this house I had to work."

Fans have also been talking about her spat with Annie Idibia.

Nadia hangs out with Lynn and Kairo Forbes on AKA's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend Nadia Nakai joined his family to celebrate his 37th heavenly birthday.

Nakai celebrated the late rapper's birthday with his mother, Lynn Forbes and his daughter Kairo on Tuesday.

