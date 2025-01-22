Actress Asavela Mngqithi has been glowing after she reportedly divorced the father of her daughter

The former Isibaya actress reportedly got divorced in 2024 from businessman Vuyisa Mqokiyana

Fans of the actress recently noticed her weight loss photos on her Instagram account to celebrate her

'Isibaya' actress Asavela Mngqithi shares weight loss photos.

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and actress Asabvela Mngqithi has been glowing since her divorce from her husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

Mnqgithi trended on social media in 2024 she shared pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court, hinting at a formal separation from her husband.

She also made headlines when she spoke about people being in relationships and the partners before them /

The former Isibaya actress has been serving hot photos on her social media account since she became single a few months ago.

Mngqithis shared photos on her Instagram Story which reveal her weight loss journey after divorcing the father of her daughter.

South Africans react to her divorce and latest photos

MrsNtanyana replied:

"Ladies and gentlemen the cause of this heat wave."

@NanahShaka39567 responded:

"Men really are confused people. How can you divorce such a gorgeous woman? She has everything a man would want even her body is bodying. She was good with in-laws in the village and good with him in the city. She is making her own money, very talented. She gave him a baby. Kante kufunekani" (what do you guys want)?

@LwandleMgudlwa said:

"She's the type you’re in absolute danger of impregnating."

@Lumi0508 said:

"This is how she was supposed to look like even in marriage. Ebeziyekelele shame, indoda yamkhumbuza. Unfortunately, but I’m glad she went ahead and got an install."

@Ray_of_Lerato replied:

"Lol what a face! Thanks for the experience dali."

@_I_am_myselff_ said:

"This one is so hot I tell you, that man fumbled here."





Asavela donates money

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that actress Asavela Mngqithi donated money to her former Isibaya co-star, Gcina Mkhize.

The South African actress made a R2000 donation to a fellow actress after her viral video on social media.

Mkhize revealed in 2024 that some of her industry colleagues and friends have reached out to her after she lost her house and employment.

