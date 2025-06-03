Actress Koketso Machaka who plays Nthati in Skeem Saam got dragged on social media for her acting skills

Machaka trended after Monday, 2 June episode when her character slapped Mapitsi Maputla at Magongwa's house

Viewers of the show took to social media to question her acting skills and dragged the casting director

'Skeem Saam' fans slam Koketso Machaka's acting. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Rising star Koketso Machaka, who joined Skeem Saam in May as DJ Thomas' fiancée received bad reviews for her acting skills in the soapie.

Machaka, who plays the character of Nthati alongside Mogau Mothlatswi topped Twitter trends on Monday, 2 June episode when her character slapped Mapitsi Maputla.

Viewers of the SABC1 educational soapie suggested Machaka should get acting lessons, while other suggested she should join Generations: The Legacy as her delivery was poor on Skeem Saam.

@natefortherun said:

"Le mo topile kae sesi owe (where did you get her?). Take her to @Gen_legacy she'll fit in well."

Soapie fans wants the actress to get acting lessons

@MamaSuperman1 said:

"Aowa, that scene ya fiancée ya Thomas is not Skeem Saam material. No, that girl needs acting lessons."

@lawryn_dee replied:

"Ebe the last time we see Thomas's girlfriend. What a terrible acting."

@sile_siba replied:

"So, you guys had auditions, and all of you as members of the panel decided. Ya, she's the one? Naphinde namshayisa impama ye slow motion (then you made her slap someone in slow motion), like in a K-drama?"

@gee_rankhumise wrote:

"That girl is a bad actress by the way; her scene was so..."

@ennie_ka said:

"What poor acting, even the fiancée when she was angry. Skeem Saam knows how to pick them."

@SiweM_ wrote:

"Good build-up, terrible delivery. These two had met before, they could've bumped into each other at Capsys. Recalling the first meeting, fiancée remembered Mapitsi disturbed lunch ya hae le badly. I am realising the hardworking woman wasn't her, then slaps. You failed me here shame."

The actress is grateful for the opportunity

The rising star previously confirmed her latest character on her social media account on Wednesday, 7 May.

"As I embark on my debut in the world of one of SA’s most cherished TV series as Nthati on 'Skeem Saam', today marks the beginning of a new chapter for me," said Machaka.

Machaka also revealed that she was truly humbled and grateful for the remarkable opportunity.

The newcomer also told TshisaLIVE that her character is ready to fight for her man and end his affair with Mapitsi.

DJ Thomas' lover gets roasted by viewers. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that Skeem Saam actors Tiisetso Thoka and Mogau Motlhatswi's characters topped Twitter trends when their affair was aired live on Berry FM.

The May teasers revealed that either Kamo, DJ Thomas or Mapitsi will get fired from their radio jobs at Berry FM.

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media on Thursday, 15 May 2025 evening, when Kamo exposed the pair.

Source: Briefly News