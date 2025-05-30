Talented actor Zenzo Ngqobe from The River recently responded to award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's death

The former Tsotsi star played the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen friend, Percy in the 1Magic telenovela, The River

Fans and South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actor who recently lost his best friend

Former 'The River' actor Zenzo Nqobe mourns his co-star. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actor Zenzo Ngqobe, who portrayed the role of Percy opposite Thabiso Ramotshelo in The River is mourning late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

Nqobe who is best friends with Chweneyagae on-screen and off-screen says he's devastated by the award-winning actor's death.

The former Rhythm City actor took to his Instagram account this week to pay tribute to the late actor who portrayed the character of Cobra on the popular telenovela.

"From the dusty streets in Mafikeng to the world stage, we rose side by side - two boys with a dream, two brothers on purpose."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Pres wasn't just my co-star, he was my soul's twin in this journey. His fire burnt bright, his laughter shook rooms, and his spirit lifted us all. Now he rests, but he will never be silent in me," says the actor.

Nqobe adds that he carries the actor in every breath, every role, and every memory.

"Rest in eternal power my brother, I love you," says the actor.

South Africans comfort Zenzo

Actress NthatiMoshesh replied:

"I thought of you as soon as I heard. My sincerest condolences on the loss of your budship."

official.samey said:

"Love and light to you Ma Percent! When I heard the news, you were the first person I thought of I won't even lie. May God heal and comfort you. It is well tlhe. Modimo ntse ke modimo hela ka nako tsotlhe (God is still God through everything). I'm so sorry Zenzo."

vhukhudo_cudo responded:

“Ntwana kasi” when the river was doing the things. Gone but we shall never forget him."

Former The Estate actor Sparkyxulu said:

"I'm so sorry my brother."

rati_chaperuka wrote:

"Mapercent le Cobra, this duo was fire. Rest easy Cobrizi."

Former Rhythm City actor Zola_Hashatsi said:

I am so sorry my brother, you remain in my heart and prayers."

vicky_ratshefola replied:

"Re latlhegetswe "ntwana ya kasi". Your performance together always showed that you are beyond co-stars, it was always electrifying. You brought the best out of each there. May you find strength during this time."

beatrix.mthombeni said:

"I'm glad he brought you out of the hiatus even under the circumstances. It's good to hear from you."

Ngqobe also starred opposite the late Chweneyagae on the Grammy-award-winning South African film, Tsotsi.

Actor who played Cobra Mokoena has died. Image: NewzroomAfrika

Source: Instagram

'The River' actress Nokuthula Mavuso reacts to Presley Chweneyagae's passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that well-known actress Nokuthula Mavuso from The River recently reacted to the award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's death.

Mavuso played the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen baby mama and wife, Angelina Mthombeni in the 1Magic telenovela.

The River fans and South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actress who is in mourning.

Source: Briefly News