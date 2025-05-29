Fan-favourite actor Tshepo Seagiso is devastated by his former co-star Presley Chweneyagae's death

Seagiso portrayed the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen best friend, Charlie in the 1Magic telenovela

The talented actor took to his Instagram account this week to pay tribute to the award-winning thespian

'The River' star Tshepo Seagiso is shocked by Presley Chweneyagae's death.

Source: Instagram

Popular actor Tshepo Seagiso says he's speechless and heartbroken by The River star Presley Chweneyagae's passing.

The fan-favourite actor, who starred opposite Matshepo Sekgopi in The River played the role of Charlie, while Chweneyagae portrayed the role of businessman Cobra Mokoena.

Seagiso paid tribute to the former Tsotsi star on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 28 May.

The popular actor reveals in his tribute that he doesn't know what to say because he's speechless.

Seagiso also shares that everyone keeps asking him what happened to Chweneyagae and according to him, the late actor came, gave a masterclass, and showed us how this thing [acting] is done.

The former The River actor also says he's honoured to have worked with Chweneyagae for six seasons on the award-winning telenovela.

"My deepest Condolences to your loved ones! I am still in disbelief... Rest Eazy Tobetsa lepara laka," concludes the star.

South Africans comfort the actor

bozzathechamp replied:

"I'm so sorry bro. May God grant you the much-needed strength and wisdom to comprehend and sail well through this rough period."

lorrainen0 said:

"Eish, eish, eish! The friendship y'all had on-screen felt real, my deepest condolences to you, and all his loved ones."

sydney_lefoka wrote:

"I am sorry braa Tshepo this is so painful. May Presly's soul Rest in peace."

Actress and director momo_matsunyane said:

"I’m so sorry Bugzy…what a loss indeed. Sending you my love and prayers."

kan.lunika responded:

"When I heard this news, I just thought about you Tshepo. May God comfort you all and his family."

de.bby1730 said:

"Charlie, from The River, our condolences from Namibia. It feels like we knew him personally. You guys have the best entertainment. It hurts. We are sad and spiritually we are together from Namibia."

sza_black replied:

"That scene where he said, you probably have a “Quantum tattoo somewhere” killed me yoh!"

teboho.duiker wrote:

"Yah neh, ha moya gage o phomole ka kagiso (may his soul rest in peace). Cobriziiiiii wa le Eazy. Only God knows why."

ms_masibe said:

"It's still unbelievable. May his soul rest in peace. Cobrizi wale Easy. Stay strong."

Tshepo Seagiso is devastated by his co-star's passing. Images: PhilMphela and JabuMcdonald

