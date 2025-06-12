Sivenathi Mabuya’s emotional tribute to Presley Chweneyagae moved netizens after she shared a heartfelt Instagram post honouring the late actor

Mabuya and Chweneyagae starred as on-screen partners in Cobrizi, a spin-off of The River, making her tribute especially personal and poignant

The post has since received thousands of comments and reactions online

Actress Sivenathi Mabuya left netizens in tears with her tribute to the late South African star Presley Chweneyagae.

Her heartfelt tribute, shared on Instagram earlier this week, has gained thousands of comments and reactions.

Mabuya starred as an on-screen lover of the late star on The River spin-off, Cobrizi, where she portrayed Bongiwe, Presley Chweneyagae’s on-screen partner.

Sivenathi Mabuya pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the two on set and captioned the post:

"Happy to have met this particular hero. Umntu wabantu. Umntu wolonwabo. An unpredictable thespian that led with heart."

I’ve been blessed to work with many greats, this one hits kinda different. This one is and will always be one for the books."

The actress also added:

"Rest well Press. You weren’t a fan of being praised but I sure hope you knew how great you were."

The award-winning actor died on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40. Presley’s family confirmed natural death as the cause of his death.

Speaking to the media, his family revealed that he had some difficulties in breathing, leading to his death.

The star was celebrated with two memorial services before being laid to rest on 7 June.

His first memorial service was held in his hometown of Mahikeng, North West.

The second memorial service was held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on 5 June before he was laid to rest at Zandfontein Cemetery on 7 June.

A look back at Presley Chweneyagae’s illustrious career

With a career spanning years, the late actor is dubbed one of the best actors ever to grace South African small screens.

He had his shot at fame with his lead role in the award-winning film Tsotsi.

The film went down in the history books as the first South African film to win an Oscar.

The film's big win undoubtedly opened the floodgates for the star, who starred in several big-budget drama series.

Against the backdrop of his newfound fame, he starred in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, iNumber Number.

Presley also nailed his on-screen characters in several drama series, including the Mzansi Magic drama series The River.

Connie Ferguson gets dragged online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens took a swipe at Connie Ferguson after Presley Chweneyagae’s untimely death.

The seasoned actor who once worked with the star disappointed Mzansi after she failed to show up at Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral.

Her absence did not sit well with netizens who went on to drag her online, seemingly dragging her ‘arrogance’ into the picture, which often thrust her into top trends.

