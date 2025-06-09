A video posted on social media of the late Cobrizi star Presley Chweneyagae, appearing drunk, has gone viral

Presley Oageng Chweneyagae passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at his Pretoria home

At his funeral service, which took place this past weekend, his good friend Warren Masemola gave a touching eulogy on alcohol

After an emotional send-off for the late Cobrizi star, Presley Chweneyagae, a video of him seemingly drunk and exiting a club has gone viral.

The late 'Cobrizi' star Presley Chweneyage has gone viral after a video of him drunk and leaving a club at 2 am was shared. Image: Presleychweneyagae

Drunk Presley Chweneyagae trends on X

SAFTA Award-winning actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae was seen in a video struggling to maintain his balance. An X user @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the actor and his friends leaving a club, claiming that it was 2 am.

The fan called the people surrounding him "fake" for allowing him to stay out till late.

"Fake friends allow a married guy to leave the club at 2 am," he captioned the post.

Former The River actor Chweneyagae passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at his Pretoria home. His family had announced his passing was due to natural causes.

The late 'Cobrizi' actor Presley Chweneyagae has passed away. Image: Presleychweneyage

Warren Masemola gives powerful eulogy

At his funeral service, which took place on Saturday, 7 June 2025, his good friend Warren Masemola gave a powerful eulogy, touching on their bromance, which included a lot of fighting and bromance.

“Presley and I fought a lot. I don’t understand people who don’t fight with their friends or the people they claim their love,” Masemola said.

At the Akasia Community Hall, where Presley's funeral service took place, Masemola spoke about the dark side of alcohol and mingling with fake friends. He said that although they fought a lot, they loved each other even more.

“We fought about love, life, work, professionalism, children, wives, family, we just fought all of the time, but he was my friend and we loved each other a lot.”

Later on that day, Chweneyagae was buried at Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.

Mzansi reacts to video of Presley drunk

The video clip sparked discourse with people saying Presley was a grown man, who chose to live his life his way. Watch the X clip below:

Here are the comments from Mzansi:

@Oracle5152 argued:

"Allowed? Hebanna. The brother chose to live how he wanted to live. It ends there."

@MaloseMohlabi asked:

"And if I tell him to go home before 12 and he refuses, am I still a fake friend?"

@AmosOupa4 applauded:

"Well done, Warren Msemola. His words were piercing."

@MadumeDumela stated:

"What if at home there is peace, and at the club is where there is peace. Can we speak about toxic marriages while we are at it, please. If we can address and solve toxic relationships and marriages, I think many people will be happily at home or at grove with their partners."

@KgoshigadiDee shared:

"So, blaming other people for your stupid acts, a married man should know he is married and do what married men do. Stay home with your wife and kids instead of gallivanting around at night with unmarried people."

Phathu Makwarela reveals Presley's secret at memorial service

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV producer Phathu Makwarela bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Thursday, 5 June.

The River co-producer also acknowledged former The River star Motshidi Motshekgwa, who played Chweneyagae's mother.

