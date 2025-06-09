The late Presley Chweneyagae's spin-off show, Cobrizi, has concluded its first season on Mzansi Magic

Fans said goodbye to Presley Chweneyagae both on and off screen as the show officially concluded over the weekend

Some fans are waiting in anticipation for the announcement of the second season, assuming that they had filmed it before his passing

Mzansi Says Goodbye to Presley Chweneyagae As ‘Cobrizi’ Season 1 Ends: "Are We Getting Season 2?"

Before his untimely death, Presley scored his own TV show, Cobrizi, and the first season of the show had just ended.

Mzansi saddened by end of Cobrizi Season 1

Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald shared on X that Cobrizi Season 1 has come to an end. The final episode aired on Sunday, 8 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic. The River spin-off show revolves around much-loved character, Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena, and it had 13 episodes.

"The River spin-off series ‘Cobrizi’ Season 1 starring the late Presley Chweneyagae, officially comes to an end tonight at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic," MacDonald said. "The series is meant to have 13 episodes so tonight it’s actually 13/13 then next week it’s Shaka ilembe."

The show premiered on Sunday, 16 March 2025, and an episode of the show where Cobra spoke to his late on-screen parents went viral. The SAFTA award-winning actor passed away on 27 May 2025. Presley Chweneyagae is best known for his role as David in the Academy Award-winning film Tsotsi. At the time of his passing was only 40 years old.

Cobrizi episode goes viral after Presley's passing

A day before his death was announced, an episode of Cobrizi saw Cobra praying at a graveyard and asking for his ancestors to make space for him in the afterlife.

"That last episode of Cobrizi. The last 2 episodes, in fact, the storyline had him praying at a graveyard, first in a shallow grave and then at the head of an unknown but clearly real tombstone. Begging his ancestors to save him a seat. I got chills. He invoked something there. Directors need to be a bit more careful. I don’t believe in coincidences," @iamVuyelwa recalled.

@Sibongi0 also shared, "And the 'grave' was of his 'father', who died last month, Don Mlangeni Nawa."

This left a gut-wrenching feeling among his fans, and people were shocked and in disbelief.

SA reacts to ending of Cobrizi

This is how netizens reacted to the end of Cobrizi:

@thoriiiso asked:

"Are we going to get S2? Have they shot it before he passed?"

@sharon_DiamondG questioned:

"Something doesn't sit well with me. He passed on after episode 11 aired on Sunday eve of his passing, where he tried to take his life (in his character). Next morning, we wake up to news he has passed in real life - coincidence? Sad though."

@JezzaMaqasa stated:

"The script couldn’t have ended better than yesterday. All angles covered … thanks Phathu Makwarela."

@BonisiweBaloyi reflected:

"Crazy how life works. Yesterday was his funeral and today is the last episode of his show. Wow."

