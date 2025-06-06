Presley Chweneyagae will make his final appearance as Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the finale of Cobrizi

DStv and Showmax will also broadcast several films Chweneyagae starred in, as a tribute to his legacy

In a resurfaced Podcast and Chill interview Presley Chweneyagae revealed his biggest regret in life

Presley Chweneyagae honoured in special TV broadcast. Image: 1max_tv, mzansimagic

As South Africa continues to mourn the sudden passing of talented actor Presley Chweneyagae, DStv and Showmax have lined up a special tribute to celebrate his iconic roles and honour immense contribution to the country's film industry.

After two emotionally charged memorial services, the Tsotsi actor is set to be laid to rest on Saturday 7 June 2025. In a case of art immitating real life, Presley Chweneyagae is also expected to make his final appearance in his iconic role as Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena which earned him two Golden Horn at the SAFTAs for ‘Best Actor – Telenovela’ in both 2019 and 2024.

Presley Chweneyagae to make final appearance in Cobrizi

In honour of the late Presley Chweneyagae, DStv will broadcast several of the remarkable films he starred in, which will also be available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax. Apart from screening the iconic films Chweneyagae starred in, DStv will also air the finale of Cobrizi, a spinoff of the popular telenovela, The River.

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) will kick off the special broadcast with Tsotsi which will start showing at 9 pm on Friday 6 June 2025. The movie will then be aired on Mzansi Magic on Saturday 7 June at 8 pm and M-Net Movies Channel 4 on Sunday 15 June at 8 pm.

Mzansi Bioskop will be honouring his work with broadcasts of a series of his films from Monday 9 June 2025 to Wednesday 11 June 2025 at 9 pm. The list of films which will be shown during the period include; Zama Zama on Monday, 9 June 2025; State of Violence on Tuesday, 10 June 2025; iNumber Number on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, and finally the Oscar Award-winning filmTsotsi, on Wednesday 11 June 2025.

The final episode of the spin-off series Cobrizi will air on Sunday 8 June at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic.

Presley Chweneyagae shares his biggest regret

Meanwhile, more and more throwback videos of Presley Chweneyagae have begun surfacing on social media following his passing.

In one of the clips that surfaced, the actor spoke about his biggest regrets and how he had to choose between his acting career and education.

Presley Chweneyagae shared his biggest regret in life. Image: nounouche.online

The clip is from the actor's Podcast and Chill interview with MacG on 10 September 2020. The actor hinted that his greatest regret wasn't finishing his university studies.

Thabiso Ramotshela in tears at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thabiso Ramotshela couldn't hold back his tears at award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's memorial.

Ramotshela who played the role of Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son said he was hurt by the actor's death.

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort The River star and remember Cobra Mokoena.

