Mzansi will honour Presley ‘Cobrizi’ Chweneyagae with two memorial services, the first in his hometown, Mahikeng, and the second at the State Theatre in Tshwane.

His funeral service will be held at Akasia Community Hall, and he will be buried at Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria

The 40-year-old actor passed away on 27 May, and his family confirmed he died of natural causes following reported breathing complications

Mzansi will get a chance to celebrate the life of the late award-winning actor Presley ‘Cobrizi’ Chweneyagae with two memorial services before his funeral, set for 7 June.

The seasoned actor passed away on 27 May at the age of 40, and his family confirmed natural death as the cause of his death.

Presley 'Cobrizi' Chweneyagae’s funeral details confirmed

Confirming his death to the media, his family revealed that the star experienced some breathing complications leading to his untimely death.

The late star will be honoured with a two-day memorial service starting on 3 June in his hometown of Mahikeng, North West.

The first memorial service will be held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

Presley Chweneyagae's second memorial service will be held on 5 June at the State Theatre in Tshwane.

Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, 7 June, at the Akasia Community Hall in Gauteng. It will start at 08:00.

The award-winning star will rest at the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.

Dubbed one of the best actors of his time, the late 40-year-old star had his big break in 2005 after starring in Tsotsi.

The film went on to win the country’s first Oscar for best foreign language film.

Since then, he has starred in a string of big-budget productions.

Presley Chweneyagae also wowed many with his on-screen character, Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena, in the Mzansi Magic drama series The River.

With a career that spanned years, Presley Chweneyagae’s notable on-screen characters extend beyond The River.

He perfectly nailed his on-screen characters in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, iNumber Number.

His recent on-screen character of Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in Cobrizi proves the star actor's versatility.

SA honours Presley 'Cobrizi' Chweneyagae

Since his untimely death, tributes have been pouring in, and several government officials, departments, celebrities, and fans have been hailing him as one of the ‘best actors from South Africa.’

The late star’s agency described Chweneyagae as a ‘South African icon’.

They also noted that he was one of the country’s “most gifted and beloved actors”.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the South African government described the late seasoned actor as “a gifted storyteller whose talent lit our screens.”

On the other hand, the South African Film and Television Awards noted that he was a “true legend of the SA cinema.”

Presley Chweneyagae's family thankful for the support

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that late Presley Chweneyagae was thankful for Mzansi’s support following the star actor’s death.

The late star’s family thanked fellow celebrities and South Africans at large for their support in these difficult times

