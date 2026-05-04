JOHANNESBURG— The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has clarified that its recent meeting with Afriforum did not signal a change in ideology after the MK Party’s president, Jacob Zuma, and Kallie Kriel met over the weekend on 2 May 2026.

The MK Party said its ideology has not changed after meeting with Afriforum. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said that Zuma told Kriel that the party envisions a state governed by the majority. He also said that the economy’s sectors must benefit black people.

What did Afriforum say about the meeting?

Kriel said after the meeting that it is committed to engaging with all stakeholders in the country despite having different views on issues in the nation. He said the meeting was constructive and was one of many in the foreseeable future. The meeting also centred around discussing the value of mother tongue education, agricultural development, traditional communities, and promoting mutual respect between different cultural communities.

Political expert weighs in

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo told IOL that politics in the country has evolved to the point where common interest has replaced ideology in today’s politics. He said that former cabinet ministers like Bheki Cele sitting at home show how politics has evolved.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on the meeting were not impressed, and some were wary of each party’s intent.

Thomas Mthoba said:

“There is one person who knows which side of his bread is buttered.”

Velocity Meme said:

“The same people who said ‘Vote Groenewald’ are angry today when Zuma meets AfriForum.”

Ground Che Force said:

“Sellout of note.”

Irma Rose said:

“Clash of intelligence.”

Source: Briefly News