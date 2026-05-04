A South African police captain won Mzansi’s heart before he even got into the water. Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter spoke about a life-threatening crocodile mission in siSwati in a video posted to Facebook on 3 May 2026. South Africans were so moved that they gave the white Afrikaner cop a name reserved for family.

Screenshots taken from a Facebook clip where Johan “Pottie” Potgieter had an interview. Images: Mweli Deejay Masilela

Source: Facebook

The mission was no small thing. Potgieter and his team were heading into a flooded, fast-running Komati River to search for a missing businessman. Crocodiles were everywhere in that stretch of water. Rafts were completely out of the question.

“Those crocs will kill us”

Potgieter explained that the only safe way in was by helicopter. He was calm, direct and matter-of-fact about the danger ahead. He spoke in siSwati, the language of the very community affected by the disappearance.

That choice meant everything to people watching. South Africans flooded the comments calling him “sbali,” a siSwati and Zulu term meaning brother-in-law. It is a word communities use for someone they have fully accepted as their own.

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Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane later praised Potgieter for his bravery and dedication to duty after the operation concluded.

See the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Ñto Ko Źow commented:

“He is our regular customer at Whiteriver McDonald's. He always speaks isiSwati. We call him Sbali.”

Thulane Mkhonto said:

“This one can keep the land.”

Harward Simphiwe Singwane wrote:

“I would give him ten hectares of my land. He deserves it, this will not be accepted in white house.”

Source: Briefly News