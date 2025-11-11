South African-born singer Tyla has introduced a new dance challenge for her latest hit song, Chanel

The star's career has been booming as she recently bagged her second Grammy Award nomination

Social media erupted following Tyla's dance challenge announcement, with some saying it would be easy to execute

Tyla has introduced the ‘Chanel’ TikTok dance challenge. Image: Tyla

There is a new dance challenge in these TikTok streets, and fans are eating it up. Grammy-award-nominated singer Tyla has introduced a new dance challenge for her latest hit song Chanel.

The star dominated headlines when she bagged a nomination at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The nominees were announced on Friday, 7 November 2025, and Tyla was nominated for her song Push 2 Start.

The singer already has a Grammy under her belt, is up for the Best African Music Performance award. She won this award in 2024 for her smash hit Water in the said category, as it was inaugural at the time. She beat the likes of Burna Boy and Tems.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Tyla doing the challenge, and fans are here for it.

@MissLELOMK1 said:

"Why does she sound like a Nigerian? Like why? Or is it a new thing? Anyway, I will definitely do the Challenge."

@Tokologo_maps responded:

"Christmas will be long with this song and that dance challenge from nieces, nephews and baby cousins."

@BanziZeigh laughed:

"Lol, I have been doing it right in the shower all along, that hip popping out thing. One of them days, I will look like that."

@LebohangRa26118 said:

"This December during the family gathering, the kids are going to eat this up."

@Musa_Khawula exclaimed:

"Epic! Did you see she sold out a 20k show in Tokyo!"

@ImOverItNow1 shared:

"The two ladies at the back were not needed."

@MtoloSam replied:

"After the children had their 7-course meal on 25th December."

@TalentNyonie said:

"Okay, I am not flexible enough to do this one."

@NombuDala said:

"She's definitely who she thinks she is, a queen."

@GudGirlLucy1 shared:

"I can’t sing the chorus, Yoh the song is difficult."

@MSeegei asked:

"I think she needs to come back home. What is this?"

