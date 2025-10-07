Sivenathi ‘Sive’ Mabuya-Bukani has shared the wonderful news of the arrival of her baby boy

The Shaka iLembe actress announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram by sharing cute photos

Sive Mabuya and her husband received congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities

Actress Sive Mabuya has become a mom after welcoming her baby boy. Image: Sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Oh, the joys of motherhood! South African actress Sivenathi Mabuya became a mom for the first time as she and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy.

The talented Shaka iLembe actress took to Instagram on 1 October 2025, to announce that she officially welcomed her baby into the world. Mrs Bukani revealed that her baby was born in September 2025, as per her Instagram caption.

In the post, Mabuya reflected on the bumpy ride the month was for her. From meeting fans during her grocery store run, enjoying the last moments of her third trimester, enjoying lunch with her hubby Aphiwe Bukani and step-son, a visit from fellow actress Lusanda Mbane and buying baby clothes.

The highlight was, of course, meeting her new little human being.

"September 2025… the toughest and most rewarding month of my life," she captioned the post.

Check out the Instagram photos below:

Fans, fellow actresses congratulate Sive

Below are some of the sweet comments from her followers:

Pasi Koetle exclaimed:

"Ohhhhhh mama. Congratulations!"

Natasha Thahane gushed:

"Mommy!"

Salamina Mosese reacted:

"Beautiful. Many blessings."

Dineo Moeketsi celebrated:

"Yaaaaaaaayyyy, congratulations to you and Hubby."

Likho Nonyongo stated:

"You are very blessed kodwa ntombhi. May God continue to bless your family."

Zanele Potelwa gushed:

"My heart is pumping custard!!! GUYS!. THANK YOU, LORD. May God bless you more and more, my beautiful family."

Zazi Kunene said:

"I love this! Wishing you an abundance of joy and love. My favourite momma."

Sive was already a proud mama even before welcoming her baby boy. After sparking pregnancy rumours in June 2025, she also celebrated being a stepmother to her husband's son. On Mother's Day, she received love from her baby daddy and presents as well as flowers. She also celebrated stepmothers like herself with a warm and touching Instagram post.

"Step-mothers are also UP! To every mother out there, Happy Mother’s Day!!! You’re doing great, sweetie. Thank you, @noma_the_florist, for celebrating me too on this wonderful day. It’s not every day that stepmoms are included or mentioned on days like this. I feel seen, appreciated and loved. Enkosi nakuTatu’Bukani bethuna for undenza uMamu’Bukani."

Sive Mabuya and her husband celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Image: Sibemabuya

Source: Instagram

Sive and hubby celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sive Mabuya reflected on her 3-year marriage with Aphiwe Bukani, saying they had been together for five years before tying the knot in May 2022.

Before getting married in May 2022, she admitted that he had waited 12 whole years to finally go on a date with her. She took to her timeline and disclosed that she had known Aphiwe Bukani for over a decade before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

