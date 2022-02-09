Former Scandal! actress Sivenathi Mabuya has shared that her hubby waited for 12 years for her to accept their first date

Responding to her fans on Instagram, the star said she knew her boo was the one because of his patience

Sivenathi, who used to portray the character of Xolile Medupe, recently shared pics of her lobola negotiations on her socials

Former Scandal! star Sivenathi Mabuya took to social media recently to share with her fans how she met her hubby. The actress also let her fans in on her relationship.

The star hosted a Q&A session on her official Instagram account. She invited her followers to ask her anything and most of her fans decided to find out more about her love life following her recent traditional marriage.

Some of her fans wanted to know how the stunner knew her hubby was the one while others asked how they met. The young couple's love story is real dream come true for her hubby, judging by her comments.

According to Kaya995, the thespian, who played the character of Xolile Medupe in Scandal!, shared that she knew her hubby was the one because of his patience. He waited 12 years for her to accept "that ice cream date" he had asked for back in 2008.

Sivenathi Mabuya also revealed that she met her boo at Hemingsway Mall in the Eastern Cape while she was stranded with her sis. Her loving man offered to take them home.

Sivenathi Mabuya officially becomes a makoti

In related news, Briefly News reported that former Scandal! actress Sive Mabuya is officially a makoti. The star took to social media recently to share snaps and a video of her lobola negotiations.

Sive gave her followers a sneak peek inside the negotiations. In the video collage she posted, her hubby's uncles can be seen arriving at her family home's gate, her aunties can also be seen ululating and dancing after the uncles gave them their sweets in the form of money.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality shared her beautiful snaps with a cow and a ring emoji as her caption. Sive's peers in the entertainment industry and her followers took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate her.

