Scandal! star Sive Mabuya has shared that she officially became a makoti over the weekend

The stunner's hubby sent his uncles over to her home for lobola negotiations and she captured it all on video

The actress' celeb friends and her followers congratulated her after she posted pics and a video collage of the ceremony

Scandal! actress Sive Mabuya is officially a makoti. The star took to social media recently to share snaps and a video of her lobola negotiations.

'Scandal' actress Sive Mabuya is now a makoti. Image: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Sive gave her followers a sneak peek inside the negotiations. In the video collage she posted, her hubby's uncles can be seen arriving at her family home's gate, her aunties can also be seen ululating and dancing after the uncles gave them their sweets in the form of money.

The stunner posted the video collage and pics of her big day on Instagram. She captioned the video:

According to ZAlebs, the media personality shared her beautiful snaps with a cow and a ring emoji as her caption.

Sive's peers in the entertainment industry and her followers took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate her.

lusandambane said:

"Atsh' amadam' anamanzi!!! Ifikile imini ebikade ixelwa. Halala halala!!! Halala halala!!! uSiv' uyatshata... HALALA!!!"

bohangmoeko wrote:

"Congrats!!!! So happy for you. God bless you guys."

nolwazingubeni commented:

"Oh beautiful. Congratulations."

_mvelomakhanya said:

"NAAAANTSO KE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL."

cikylicks added:

"Halaaaaaaaaala, Sive, halaaaaaaala."

