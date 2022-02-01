Skeem Saam star Alfios, real name Tebogo Modisane, trended on social media after Monday night's tense episode

Skeem Saam viewers are rooting for Alfios following a lit episode on Monday night, 31 January. Alfios, real name Tebogo Modisane, fell down a cliff during a heated argument with Magongwa.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers want Alfios to survive after his fall. Image: @SihleGeneral10

Source: Twitter

The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela hope Alfios survived the fall so that he can expose Magongwa, who is a teacher on the show. The fans of the soapie took to social media to share their views following the tense episode.

Alfios' name trended on Twitter as the viewers flooded the micro-blogging app with comments about his situation on Skeem Saam. Many want him to survive so that he can go back to the police and tell them the truth.

@Nthabi_Sushi1 said:

"I knew Magongwa was going leave Alfios there and not try to get him some help. #SkeemSaam"

@nkosanap commented:

"Alfios must survive this."

@LegitBossY_ wrote:

"If Alfios is really dead, Meneer Magongwa may actually get away with it... He left his car & phone at home and no one can place him in Polokwane unless Alfios is not dead & remembers what happened."

@BrunoSigwela said:

"I know it's fiction but i-story sika Alfios is a saddening one, dude never really got his break. Life is indeed unkind."

@Nthabi_Sushi1 added:

"I hope Alfios survives the fall so he can take Alfred down."

Skeem Saam viewers drag Lehasa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to react to an epic episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names trended when the fans of the soapie discussed their relationship.

The viewers dragged Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion when the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy.

Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie. Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

Source: Briefly News