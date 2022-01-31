Mohale Motaung was viciously trolled after hinting that he's ready to get married again following his failed marriage to Somizi

The radio personality was roasted after he asked a popular social media user, who usually has visions, when he was getting married again

The star's haters alleged that he's looking for another man to scam after he allegedly pulled a fast one on Somizi

Mohale Motaung has been roasted on the timeline after he hinted that he's ready to tie the knot a again. The media personality is currently going through divorce with estranged hubby, Somizi.

Mohale Motaung is seemingly ready to get married again. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The radio presenter took to social media a few days back to and approached a lady who has been spot on with her recent dreams about celebs. The star wanted to find out when he's getting hitched again, ZAlebs reports.

Mohale Motaung's tweet attracted a lot of nasty comments on his timeline. Peeps savagely accused the star of being a scammer. They hilariously alleged that he's looking for his next target after his failed marriage to the wealthy reality TV star.

@Sim40799493 said:

"Who do you want to loot this time?"

@SnehGumede wrote:

"Please sicela iChance, go to the back of the line, oe."

@LizaNjee commented:

"Mohale hayi you're jumping the line now. Sisalindile kwi line yima kuqale thina ngoku. Suphinda phinda phambi kwethu."

@Tloh23 wrote:

"Another heist!!!!"

@musamdlalose said:

"Getting ready for another heist I see."

@MoreTwoLyf wrote:

"Haibo go to the back of the line pls, Mohale."

@senanatswi added:

"You need another man to rob, usile wena scammer."

Mohale Motaung trolled after "stress eating" post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung has been trolled on social media after he posted that he's "stress eating" these day. The social media influencer was having amagwinya, a russian and fried chips when he posted about his eating disorder.

The radio personality's haters were quick to point out that he never used to post such food when he was still with his estranged hubby, Somizi.

The trolls took shaded Mohale and alleged that he's missing the soft life he was used to when he and Somizi were still an item, reports ZAlebs. @Chabe_kgalalelo said:

"You miss Somizi’s soft life. Kuzolunga bafanas."

Source: Briefly News