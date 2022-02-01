Zodwa Wabantu has shared her thoughts on the drama between DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist after Phori accused the singer of backstabbing him

The exotic dancer said she doesn't have time for backstabbers and no one gets a second chance in her life once she's betrayed

Lady Du also jumped in Zodwa's comment section and said she also doesn't give second chances to people who've done her dirty in business

Zodwa Wabantu has weighed in on the backstabbing drama between DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist. Her reaction to the saga suggests that someone has also done her dirty.

Zodwa Wabantu has reacted to DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist's backstabbing drama. Image: @zodwalibram, @djmaphorisa, @mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Phori complained that he opened doors for the singer in the local music industry but was left in the dark when it was time to eat. Zodwa shared a screenshot of Madumane's Facebook post on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the exotic dancer said Mlindo is lucky because Phori has a good heart. She said she doesn't give any backstabbers second chances. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Mina you are Fired & No Second Chance. Hamba/You can Go. These people we give Fame, Think they can be Above...They are Clever."

Amapiano singer Lady Du took to Zodwa's comment section and agreed with her. the yanos DJ commented:

"Ufana nam I don’t give second chances in business."

Other peeps also took to the reality TV star's comment section to share their thoughts on her post:

lebo_motala said:

"You give them a second chance...they sh*t on you ×10, cos now they're coming back with a plan knowing your in and outs."

lebogangsphusha wrote:

"Maphorisa is lying about Nyiko being broke."

rashidthobega commented:

"Second chances in business will dig your grave."

spanere_entertainment said:

"But skhokho we all make mistakes, let him forgive the boy. Now he's hungry we see him."

DJ Maphorisa blasts Mlindo Da Vocalist for allegedly backstabbing him

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has put Mlindo Da Vocalist on full blast. Phori took to social media to share details of how the singer conspired against him.

Madumane accused Mlindo of backstabbing him after he opened doors for him in the cut-throat Mzansi music industry. The star has shared that Mlindo now wants to come back to his record label, Blaqboy Music.

Phori took to Facebook to vent his frustration. He alleged that Mlindo and his manager named Nyiko did shows together and did not give Phori his cut. ZAlebs reports that the Izolo hitmaker added that he gave both Mlindo and Nyiko a chance when they were super broke.

