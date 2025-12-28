Popular media personality Hulisani Ravele recently had social media talking when she rejected Christmas and New Year's Day

The radio and TV personality shared in a statement online why she doesn't celebrate the popular holidays

South Africans took to social media to comment on the media personality's statement on 25 December 2025

Hulisani Ravele rejects Christmas and New Year's. Images: Hulisani Ravele

Former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele made headlines this week when she revealed that she does not celebrate either Christmas or New Year's Day.

Ravele, who previously celebrated her 37th birthday, shared her reasons in a statement on social media this week.

The former Capricorn FM radio personality also previously caused a buzz on social media when she was announced as brand ambassador for Gac Motors.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared Ravele's statement on its X account on 25 December 2025.

"Media personality Hulisani Ravele says people should not wish her 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy New Year', emphasizing that she lives by her own rhythm and does not follow conventional traditions. She values personal freedom and wants others to respect her individuality rather than impose standard holiday greetings," said the channel.

Ravele reveals that she doesn't celebrate the holidays because her spirit moves to a different rhythm.

South Africans respond to Ravele's statement

@SdonaG replied:

"Kana, she got dribbled by Psyfo, who dated her for 10 years and dumped her, and he immediately dated Aamirah and married Aamirah after barely 18 months of dating, and poor Huli became a podcast philosopher calling herself 'Water.' "

@XhosaKSZ said:

"She must just stay at home alone then, because now we will do it deliberately. Man, I'm willing to travel from the Eastern Cape to wherever she is just to wish her a Happy New Year."

@thebiggirlcheck responded:

"I think this is a cry for help. Honestly, it's really not that deep."

@eljefenoir reacted:

"People like making themselves special...so everyone she meets must assume that she has her own rhythm? Ayi, such nonsense."

@Kane_GM9 wrote:

"I feel her, and as black people, we don't even mean what we say, some forward old messages, others just say 'Merry Christmas' because they think you'll be angry if they don't say."

@majabulastrong said:

"Honestly, I get it. Everyone has their own way of moving through the world. If certain greetings don’t align with how she chooses to live, that’s her right. Respecting people’s boundaries costs nothing."

@TheJustCaused replied:

"Does she uphold the same sentiments for birthdays, Women's Day, Mother's Day, and daily greetings like mornings and evenings? Another woke rubbish uploading."

@MyAfricanRootz reacted:

"Singlehood can cause mental problems, that's psychology, not me."

Media personality Hulisani Ravele doesn't celebrate Christmas and New Year's. Images: HulisaniRavele

