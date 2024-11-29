TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele has ended her sabbatical from the entertainment industry with big news

The radio presenter made history by becoming the first GAC MOTOR South African brand ambassador

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Hulisani highlighted how this partnership works well as she resonates with the brand goals

South African TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele is already on a winning streak, having just ended her sabbatical from the entertainment industry.

Hulisani Ravele has made history by becoming the GAC MOTOR brand ambassador. Image: Supplied

TV star Hulisani makes GAC Motors history

The celebrated radio and TV personality inked a deal with GAC MOTOR South Africa as their very first brand ambassador. Fresh off her hiatus, Hulisani is already making big career moves, and we are here for it as she is now the owner of a high-performance SUV.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Hulisani explained how this partnership resonates with her and the brands' qualities.

“I am incredibly selective and intentional about the partnerships I enter into. GAC MOTOR’s brand values of quality, durability, and craftsmanship truly speak to my brand and the longevity of my 27-year career in the media industry. My current journey of both personal and career reinvention embodies the spirit of crafting one's own path - a core value that resonates with GAC MOTOR's brand identity - which cements this authentic partnership for me,” she said.

What this year means for Hulisani

Continuing her statement, Hulisani said she is ready to accelerate her career and reach newer heights.

“The return from my year off sees me accelerating into a new level of my life and career, and I am thrilled that I get to do it in style with my new fierce, sporty R-STYLE GAC GS3 EMZOOM,” Ravele stated.

“I picked the Salt Lake Blue exterior colour as water and salt are such powerful, transformative elements of nature, much like me”, she describes her car.

