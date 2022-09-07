Former YoTV child star Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya has graduated with an MBA degree after putting in hard work at the University of Pretoria

The former Generations actor took to social media late on Monday, 6 September to make the exciting announcement

Mzansi celebrities and his followers took to his comment section to congratulate the music producer following his massive achievement

Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya has graduated from the University of Pretoria. The former YoTV child star announced on his timeline on Monday, 6 September that he's now an MBA graduate.

Former YoTV child star Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya has graduated with an MBA. Image: @sidwell_n

Source: Instagram

The former Generations actor shared that he's grateful for being rewarded for the work he put in. Taking to his verified Instagram account, Psyfo posted snaps he took during the graduation ceremony. According to ZAlebs, he captioned his post:

"Patience, resilience, sacrifice and effort!!!! Today it gives me so much joy to be rewarded with the work I put in. Thank you University of Pretoria, @gibsbusinessschool for the great lessons and this achievement. I am an MBA graduate!!!"

Mzansi celebs and the music producer's fans flooded his comment section to congratulate him for achieving such a huge milestone.

theo_baloyi said:

"Congratulations, brother."

mokoenalive wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS NGWENYA. Done and Dusted."

tolassmothegamer commented:

"This is so dope, congratulations my brother."

dankraus100 said:

"Congrats @sidwell_n massive achievement - everyone is proud of you! You deserve only the very best! Good luck champ."

coach_dee24herbs wrote:

"Congratulation, can you please drop one hip hop song."

iammulo added:

"This is awesome brother. More blessing to you. Congrats bruv."

Psyfo and his wife are pregnant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former YoTV presenter Psyfo and his wife Mirah Aamirah are pregnant. The young lovebirds are about to welcome their first baby.

The celeb couple got hitched in November 2020 after two years of dating. After almost two years of wedded bliss, they've been blessed with a bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, Aamirah did the cutest reveal of her pregnancy. She posted a video of herself baking hot cross buns and later hit her followers with a plot twist. That's when many realised the video was a pregnancy reveal.

