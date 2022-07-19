Mirah Aamirah and her hubby, former YoTV presenter Psyfo, have taken to social media to reveal that they are pregnant

The young lovebirds got hitched back in November 2020 and now are about to welcome their first bundle of joy after almost two years of wedded bliss

Mzansi celebs and the celeb couple's fans took to the comment section to congratulate them after they shared a unique pregnancy reveal video

Former YoTV presenter Psyfo and his wife Mirah Aamirah are pregnant. The young lovebirds are about to welcome their first baby.

Former YoTV star Psyfo and wife Aamirah are pregnant. Image: @sidwell_n

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple got hitched in November 2020 after two years of dating. After almost two years of wedded bliss, they've been blessed with a bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, Aamirah did the cutest reveal of her pregnancy. She posted a video of herself baking hot cross buns and later hit her followers with a plot twist. That's when many realised the video was a pregnancy reveal, reports TshisaLIVE.

Social media users and the couple's celebrity friends took to Aamirah's comment section to congratulate them.

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago wrote:

"Congratulations My Love!!! Ah man!!!"

TV presenter Zizo Tshwete commented:

"Oh my gosh, PLOT TWIST!!!! I’m so excited!!! Yaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyy. Congratulations."

Actress Milly Mashile said:

"You got me. Okay I’m not crying. I’m so happy for you guys. Oh mommy, Blessings."

dudutsobane wrote:

"Oh my God, you got me with this one. What!!!! Congratulations, mommy."

mbarley_ngubane added:

"Hehehe love the wittiness of this reveal. @mirah_aamirah, congratulations momma bear and happy baking!!!!"

Former YoTV presenter Psyfo ties the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former YoTV presenter Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya took to social media to reveal that he is a married man.

The former Generations actor took to Instagram on Thursday, 26 November, 2020 to share that he and his bae Mirah Aamirah tied the knot.

Mirah also took to the photo-sharing app on Thursday to reveal that they got married on Saturday, 21 November. Her hubby posted one of the snaps taken during their wedding day and captioned it:

"Officially Mr and Mrs!!! I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya."

