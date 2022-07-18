Dr Musa Mthombeni and his gorgeous wife Liesl Laurie took to the timeline to celebrate 11 months of wedded bliss and a 1-year anniversary since Musa paid lobola for the stunner

The TV presenter and former Miss SA posted cute snaps and videos which were taken on the day of their lobola negotiations

The media personalities' industry peers and their fans took to their comment sections to wish them a happy lobola anniversary and 11th monthiversary

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie took to social media to celebrate their love. The TV presenter and the stunning former Miss SA celebrated 11 months of wedded bliss.

The two lovebirds also shared that it's been a year since their lobola negotiations. Taking to Instagram, Musa posted a cute snap of himself with his wife. According to ZAlebs, he penned a sweet caption to the snap.

Liesl also took to her official Instagram account to share a cute video of the couple which was filmed on their lobola day. She captioned her post:

"When you move I move @drmusamthombeni. On this day last year. Lobola day."

Their fans and industry peers took to both their timeline to wish the couple a happy 11th monthiversary.

zizotshwete commented:

"Cheers to forever together. We keep you both covered in prayers @liesllaurie @drmusamthombeni."

jenniferbala wrote:

"Too cute! Happiness suits you."

nolwazingubeni said:

"Thee cutest. Congratulations loves. To forever!"

refilwe.__m commented:

"When they say marry your best friend."

nomhle_nomhle wrote:

"May the good Lord continue to keep you guys in love and in peace."

_shordey added:

"Never ever stop pampering her and showing her love. Never stop please. What I'm seeing is so beautiful."

