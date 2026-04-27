Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha rewrote London Marathon history, but their pace is even more stunning when broken down into everyday terms

What Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha’s sub-two-hour runs really look like when compared to sprinting, driving and gym speeds

Simple comparisons reveal why Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha’s performances are being called almost impossible

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Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha set new records after running the London Marathon in under 2 hours. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha have rewritten history at the London Marathon on 26 April 2026, both breaking the two-hour barrier over 42.195km in official race conditions — a feat long considered nearly impossible.

Sawe crossed the line in 1:59:30 to set a new world record, while Kejelcha followed just 11 seconds later in 1:59:41 on his marathon debut. While the achievement is historic on paper, the true scale of what Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha did becomes clearer when their performances are broken down into simple, real-world terms.

What Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha’s pace really means

Both athletes averaged speeds of just over 21 kilometres per hour, meaning they ran each kilometre in approximately 2 minutes and 50 seconds without slowing down.

According to The Athletic, Sawe said:

“Of course, approaching the finishing line, always there is a lot — it’s a matter of being strong and my mind was ready. Finally, what comes today was good.”

He added:

“I have made history… I have shown them nothing is impossible; everything is possible.”

Kejelcha’s performance is equally striking. Running 1:59:41 in his first marathon places him instantly among the fastest marathon runners in history.

In simple terms, both athletes sustained:

1km every ~2:50

400m in about 68 seconds

100m in roughly 17 seconds

For comparison, most people jog at 8 to 10 km/h, while even strong runners rarely sustain more than 12 to 15 km/h for long periods.

Real-world comparisons show how extreme it was

To grasp the scale, imagine a standard 400m athletics track. Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha effectively ran each lap in about 68 seconds — and did that more than 100 times without slowing down.

Now consider sprinting. The average person runs 100 metres in 18 to 25 seconds. Both athletes averaged close to 17 seconds per 100 metres, repeating that effort more than 400 times consecutively.

Another way to understand it is through gym experience. Many treadmills max out at 16 - 18 km/h. Sawe and Kejelcha were running at over 21 km/h, meaning most machines cannot even replicate their race pace.

Online reactions reflected disbelief. One X user, @whelms21, wrote:

“I can’t come close to a 1:08 400m, something Sawe did 100 times in a row.”

Another user @TheJimRiley posted,

Didn’t think I’d see this in my lifetime. Twice, in one race, at a world major. Insane.

But the comparisons go further.

Car comparison: Their speed is roughly half that of a car driving at 40 km/h through city traffic — sustained for nearly two hours

Their speed is roughly half that of a car driving at 40 km/h through city traffic — sustained for nearly two hours Cycling comparison: Many casual cyclists average 15–20 km/h, meaning Sawe and Kejelcha were effectively running as fast as people cycle

Many casual cyclists average 15–20 km/h, meaning Sawe and Kejelcha were effectively running as fast as people cycle Walking comparison: A brisk walking pace is about 5 km/h — they were moving more than four times faster

A brisk walking pace is about 5 km/h — they were moving more than four times faster Football comparison: A professional footballer sprints at similar speeds, but only for a few seconds — not for 42km

A professional footballer sprints at similar speeds, but only for a few seconds — not for 42km School sports day: Imagine the fastest student in a 100m race — now imagine that speed maintained for nearly two hours

Imagine the fastest student in a 100m race — now imagine that speed maintained for nearly two hours Staircase comparison: Running up and down stairs for even five minutes is exhausting — they sustained high-intensity output for 120 minutes

Another X user, @Dawn_Beth, pointed out the unusual outcome:

“Imagine running a marathon for the first time in under 2 hours and losing by 11 seconds.”

Sabastian Sawe smashed the world record after running the London Marathon in under 2 hours. Image: John Walton

Source: Getty Images

Distance and endurance in everyday terms

The marathon distance itself adds another layer. 42.195km is roughly the distance of a long city-to-city commute.

Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha covered that in under two hours. For comparison:

Beginners often take 4 to 6 hours

Regular runners aim for around 3 hours

Elite runners previously hovered just above 2 hours

Another way to visualise it:

They ran the equivalent of 440 x 100m sprints

Or over 100 laps of a track

Without any meaningful drop in speed

Why the London Marathon sub-two barrier matters

For decades, the idea of running a marathon in under two hours in official competition was seen as nearly impossible.

Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge had previously achieved a sub-two-hour time, but in controlled conditions that did not count as an official record.

What makes the London Marathon on 26 April 2026 historic is that Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha both achieved this milestone in a real race.

Reflecting on the moment, Sawe said:

“Running a world record in London… it’s something not to be forgotten. It will remain in my mind forever.”

Kejelcha’s run, especially as a debut, shows that this barrier has not just been broken, but it may now be within reach for more elite athletes.

Marathon runners sacrifice their own race to carry competitor who had cramped

Briefly News also reported that two runners at the Boston Marathon sacrificed their own races and personal bests to help a rival who had collapsed from cramping.

The two men selflessly went out of their way to lift their colleagues and to help him cross the finish line.

Source: Briefly News