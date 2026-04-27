A landmark performance in London has redefined what is physically possible over 42.2km, shifting long-held limits in elite distance running

The race turned into a showcase of endurance and precision, with the leading pack maintaining an extraordinary pace from start to finish

Reactions from across the athletics world highlight how this result could reshape training, tactics and expectations at the highest level

Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe made history over the weekend at the London Marathon when he became the first athlete to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a competitive race.

Sabastian Sawe of Team Kenya celebrates with his new World Record time after winning the Men’s 2026 TCS London Marathon on April 26, 2026 in London, England. Image: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old completed the race in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds, breaking the record previously held by fellow African, the late Kevin Kiptum, who ran 2:00:35 in 2023. Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha also dipped under two hours to finish second.

Speaking after his remarkable feat to BBC TV, Sawe said he felt good and described the achievement as a day to remember.

“I’m feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me. We started the race well. Approaching the finish, I was feeling strong. When I reached the finish line and saw the time, I was so excited.”

As seen in the post below:

Global reactions as Sawe breaks marathon barrier

Global reactions on social media lit up as the running community celebrated Sawe’s incredible record.

@Kijanayamanu:

“The mast of marathon. Live long to make Kenya proud.”

@NC_Optimist:

“Getting into the top 10 all-time in the marathon now requires running under 2:01:48. Top five requires a time faster than Kipchoge ever ran. Insane.”

@BottlersAno:

“If I started running when he did, I still don’t think I would have finished by now.”

@mildthing99:

“Congrats to Sebastian Sawe!”

@Bamideeh:

“1:59:30… that’s a 4:34 per mile average for 26.2 miles. Insane. Congrats Sebastian Sawe, the barrier is gone forever.”

Watch the video below:

Former world champion and BBC commentator Steve Cram said moments like these are why people follow sport, adding that those in London were privileged to witness history in person, while viewers at home were also fortunate to see it unfold. He noted that although records were expected to be challenged, the scale of the achievement exceeded expectations.

1st placed Sabastian Sawe of Team Kenya (C), 2nd placed Yomif Kejelcha of Team Ethiopia (L) and 3rd placed Jacob Kiplimo of Team Uganda (R) pose for a photo after the Men’s 2026. Image: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Experts praise race execution and pacing

Former women’s marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe said the achievement would resonate globally, adding that it has reset the benchmark for world-class marathon running. She explained that while athletes are often warned not to start too fast, Sawe and his competitors paced the race intelligently and executed their strategy exceptionally well.

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn, who recently won the Two Oceans Marathon, previously competed in the London Marathon in 2020, where she finished seventh. She is currently in France preparing for the Comrades Marathon.

Two men disqualified after illegal substitutions

Briefly News previously reported that two runners were caught on the wrong side of the rules and regulations at the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday, 12 April 2026, in Cape Town.

The discovery was made by one of the race board members, Stuart Mann, on Tuesday, 14 April

Source: Briefly News