Gerda Steyn headlined the Two Oceans Marathon with a historic seventh straight win, once again leading a dominant women’s field

Arthur Jantjies stole the spotlight in the men’s race, producing a late surge to beat favourite Onalenna Khonkhobe in a dramatic finish

Substantial prize money was on offer across both races, with top performers such as Margaret Jepchumba and Nobukhosi Tshuma also securing podium finishes and major payouts

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South African marathon sensation Gerda Steyn made history at this year’s Two Oceans Marathon after securing a record seventh consecutive victory.

Gerda Steyn won the women's edition of the Two Oceans Marathon. Image:@gerdasteyn

Source: Instagram

She came agonisingly close to breaking her own course record, stopping the clock in 3:27:43, just shy of her previous best of 3:26:54.

Steyn, affectionately known as the “Smiling Assassin” for her trademark smile as she approaches the finish line, has firmly established herself as a dominant force in South African road running. She also claimed victory at the Comrades Marathon in 2025 and will be aiming to defend her title later this year. She finished third at the Soweto Marathon in 2025, although she is still awaiting her prize money.

See the post below on Instagram:

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At the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, held in Cape Town over the weekend of 11 and 12 April 2026, Steyn walked away with significant earnings. Margaret Jepchumba finished second, while Nobukhosi Tshuma completed the podium, crossing the line more than 10 minutes after Steyn.

See the post on Instagram below:

Gerda Steyn bags R380K at the marathon

Top-10 women’s results and prize money

Gerda Steyn – 3:27:43 (R380,000)

Margaret Jepchumba – 3:33:31 (R220,000)

Nobukhosi Tshuma – 3:38:34 (R100,000)

Shelmith Muriuki – 3:39:14 (R60,000)

Rholex Kogo – 3:40:39 (R40,000)

Mildred Kinyanja – 3:42:42 (R30,000)

Bize Negasa – 3:43:00 (R23,000)

Neheng Khatala – 3:43:43 (R18,000)

Courtney Olsen – 3:44:40 (R14,000)

Loveness Madziva – 3:48:54 (R12,000)

Gerda Steyn walked away with R380,000 after her win at the Two Oceans Marathon. Image:@gerdasteyn

Source: Instagram

Arthur Jantjies wins men’s race at Two Oceans Marathon

In the men’s race, Arthur Jantjies claimed victory in a time of 3:09:25 and earned R380,000. Onalenna Khonkhobe finished second in 3:10:00, taking home R220,000, while Blessing Waison secured third place in 3:11:13 and received R100,000.

Top-10 men’s results and prize money

Arthur Jantjies – 3:09:25 (R380,000)

Onalenna Khonkhobe – 3:10:00 (R220,000)

Blessing Waison – 3:11:13 (R100,000)

Dennis Kipkosgei – 3:11:29 (R60,000)

Tumelo Moja – 3:12:07 (R40,000)

Sphamandla Nkosi – 3:12:42 (R30,000)

Siboniso Sikhakhane – 3:12:42 (R23,000)

Malixole Kalideni – 3:12:49 (R18,000)

Mphatso Nadolo – 3:13:16 (R14,000)

Msawenkosi Mthalane – 3:13:32 (R12,000)

Runner claims he was robbed during the race

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

On Sunday, a fellow runner at the marathon, Oscar Von Platen, took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News