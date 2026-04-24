Nigerian football is in mourning after a former international collapsed and died during a local match despite urgent medical efforts on the field

The 40-year-old ex-Super Eagles striker, once a standout figure in Europe and Africa, passed away after being rushed to the hospital following the incident

Tributes have poured in from officials, former teammates and fans across social media, remembering his impact on Nigerian and club football

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A former Nigerian star player has tragically lost his life after he collapsed and died on the pitch. Attempts were made to resuscitate him while he was on the field of play before he was ferried to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Former Nigeria Striker Michael Eneramo Dies Aged 40 After Collapsing During Match

Source: Facebook

The 40-year-old Michael Eneramo, who also plied his trade in Turkey in 2018, is reported to have passed away while playing local football in Nigeria.

Nigerian football mourns

The Nigerian Football Federation has been plunged into mourning, with General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi saying,

“This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment. I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigerian football family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Nigeria’s official X page wrote online:

“Rest in peace, Michael.”

Nicknamed “The Tank”, Eneramo earned 11 caps for his country, scoring three goals. He made his international debut in February 2009 and bagged his first for the Super Eagles three months later away against Ireland. After coming through at Lobi Stars in Nigeria, he moved to Tunisian side Esperance.

Tributes and social media reactions

Tributes have been pouring in for him on social media.

@Cule_Zone

“Rest in peace, Michael Eneramo 🙏 May God be with your family and loved ones at this trying time.”

@EzenyiMmad71735

“This is really sad news. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.”

@addorablesusan:

“40-year-olds should not be dying doing what they love. Football lost a striker. A family lost everything.”

@riqqqthegod:

“What a sad occurrence. Rest in peace champ 🤍🤍”

@Innocent0056:

“I was watching the game live when he collapsed in Kaduna State, Nigeria. Tragic… rest on sir.”

@GolVoa:

“RIP Michael Eneramo. Sad loss at just 40. Thoughts with family.”

@BigwhalesOO1:

“Oh no, not again… may his soul rest in peace 💔”

@Dorren06:

“Omg. Condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in peace 🙏”

@qquietstorm042:

“This goes out to my guys who jog in the morning. Please, once you reach 40, lower your intensity and jog slowly. Don’t intensify when you haven’t checked yourself yet. RIP Michael Eneramo.”

Former Nigeria Striker Michael Eneramo Dies Aged 40 After Collapsing During Match

Source: Facebook

His tragic death follows the death of popular football star Razak Omotoyossi at the age of 39 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Gabon international Aaron Boupendza also passed away at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in China.

SA defenders alongside ex-Bafana star die in car accident

Briefly News previously reported that South African defender Nhlanhla Masina, alongside a former Bafana Bafana star, passed on after being involved in a car accident.

They both died after their team bus was involved in an accident on their way back after their game against Sivutsa Stars at Driekoppies Stadium.

Source: Briefly News