Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe said goodbye to his wife and children after spending over two weeks together with them

The winger is based in Japan, where he plays for Tokyo Sungoliath, following recent matches in the domestic league

His emotional Instagram post, featuring his children, drew heartfelt reactions from fans online

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

It was a bittersweet moment for Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe as he bid his family an emotional farewell.

Cheslin Kolbe plays for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan. Image: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe, who is based in Japan, plays club rugby for Tokyo Sungoliath, where he has been since 2023. The club is based in Tokyo and competes in Japan Rugby League One, the country’s top division. He joined the Japanese side after leaving RC Toulon, starting what he described as a “new chapter” in his career.

Kolbe recently featured for Sungoliath in a 27- 22 loss to Kubota Spears. Earlier in the season, he delivered a standout performance on 15 March 2026, helping his side to a 60-21 win over Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo. On 16 February 2026, he also played a key role in a 41-19 victory against Urayasu D-Rocks.

Cheslin Kolbe shares emotional family farewell

In an emotional post shared on Instagram on Thursday, 23 April 2026, Kolbe posted pictures with his wife and children.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned the post:

“Goodbyes are never easy. Grateful for two and a half incredible weeks together. Missing you already. Thank you for Cayden’s NZ uncles; he was living his best life.”

See the pictures below:

Fans quickly reacted in the comments section:

@adele_koolen:

“The kids are getting so big. Especially Cayden, he is a real little boy now, the baby is gone.”

@steffionthebrink:

“You guys are so beautiful.”

@charlzblog:

“All the best, family.”

@waydedreamer:

“Cool kids.”

@jasonwilhelm28:

“Beautiful family.”

South Africa's left wing Cheslin Kolbe (L) poses with his family after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Cheslin Kolbe's family life and career journey

Kolbe has been married to Layla (née Cupido) since 2018, after the pair met years earlier at the DHL Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The couple have three children: two daughters, Kylah and Mila Skye, and a son, Cayden.

They often celebrate birthdays and milestones together on social media, reflecting a close-knit family unit. Layla regularly shares posts about their children, including playful references to their resemblance to their father, highlighting a proud and light-hearted family dynamic.

The family splits their time between South Africa and Japan due to Kolbe’s rugby commitments. Layla has previously described the lifestyle as “bittersweet”, balancing the challenges of time apart with the opportunities it brings for their children.

Their children had grown comfortable during their recent stay in South Africa, forming friendships and settling into school life. Layla noted that leaving those connections behind made the latest move emotional, even as the family embraces the next chapter of their journey.

Kolbe’s final international outing of 2025 came on 22 November in Dublin, where he featured on the wing for the South Africa national rugby union team in a tough clash against the Ireland national rugby union team.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News