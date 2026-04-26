A young boy spotted Musanda, the founder of the Musanda Foundation, driving past and ran after his car just to meet him in person

The heartwarming encounter showed just how far the foundation's message of making education fashionable is reaching

South Africans were deeply moved by the clip, with many praising Musanda for the work he is doing

The founder of Musanda Foundation on the left and a young boy on the right. Images: @musanda_mn

Source: Instagram

A young boy chasing down a car just to meet his role model is not something you see every day, but that is exactly what happened when a child spotted Musanda driving through his area. Musanda shared the video on 24 April 2026 on his Instagram account @musanda_mn. He showed the moment the little boy approached him after following his car from the traffic lights. When Musanda asked him why he had followed him, the boy simply said:

"I just wanted to meet you."

The two shared a warm hug before Musanda discovered that the child had been watching his TikTok content and was moved by one of his videos. The boy admitted he loved the content and had been inspired by it. Musanda ended the interaction by saying:

"Thank you, I appreciate you a lot. Musanda Foundation, we are inspiring the nation. Our kids are inspired."

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What is the Musanda Foundation?

The Musanda Foundation is a South African non-profit organisation founded in 2024 by Murendeni Nndanduleni, known widely as Musanda. The foundation's mission is to make education fashionable. This is especially for young people in rural and disadvantaged communities. It runs school visits, motivational talks and community outreach programmes, with a strong focus on areas in Limpopo.

Musanda himself is a doctoral candidate in Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand. He holds multiple degrees. This includes a Master's and a BBA. He works as a Chief of Staff, motivational speaker, actor and MC.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi loves the simple but intense moment

South Africans were touched and shared their thoughts on Musanda's Instagram page:

@mxdouble wrote:

"Beautiful work, my brother. This kind of content is truly inspiring. 👏"

@evelyn_molele said:

"You are making a difference, my brother. May God give you more wisdom and strength. ❤️"

@bonsailenasia wrote:

"This little one is genuine. I hope he becomes like you in life."

@naledinkosi5 added:

"Doing a great job, brother. May the good Lord bless and protect you. 🙏🤲"

@sufficient_graceee said:

"Now he is the latest video. A dream come true. 🙌❤️"

@justin_marc_pakes said:

"Amazing how the cameraman was perfectly placed for this. 😂"

@kholofelomadjadji wrote:

"God bless you more, my brother. ❤️"

@shireen.dean.18 said:

"So so beautiful. 😍😍😍"

@nompucele59 wrote:

"This is so cute. 😍😍"

The founder of the Musanda Foundation is speaking to a young boy. Images: @musanda_mn

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News