Hulisani Ravele celebrated her 37th birthday, sharing reflections on Instagram about her memorable 36th year

The seasoned media personality, known for her decades-long career, continues to captivate fans with her timeless beauty and talent

Social media users praised her ageless appearance, with many commenting on her glowing energy and charm

Former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele recently marked another trip around the sun. The talented star, who has been in the industry for decades, celebrated her 37th birthday.

Hulisani Ravele's fans showered her with love on her 37th birthday. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Hulisani Ravele is now 37 years old but doesn't look a day over 30. The star has been teasing about her special day, telling fans she was enjoying the last few days as a 36-year-old.

Taking to her Instagram page a few days before her birthday, the seasoned media personality wrote:

"As I begin to wind up and prepare to bid farewell to year 36; Inshallah; let’s throw it back to September 2024, as shot by the supremely talented @john.baloy. 🤌🏾🐆👑 36? You will ALWAYS be famous my dhiye! What a year. 🙇🏾‍♀️"

What you need to know about Hulisani Ravele

Hulisani Ravele is hands down one of the most talented presenters in Mzansi. The star who has been in the industry from a tender age has stood the test of time. Although she has had her fair share of drama on the relationship department, Hulisani has been booked, busy and securing top gigs.

Fans react to Hulisani Ravele's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many could not get enough of Hulisani's ageless beauty.

@katlegomadeinafrica commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@thefreckledfacegirl said:

"Your face 😍😍😍😍"

@vuyokazisa added:

"There’s an undeniable sparkle in your eyes."

@gomotsegang_m wrote:

"It unfolded right in front of us. Probably the best version of yourself that we’ve experienced! ❤️❤️❤️"

@keitumetse1 commented:

"I am here for every moment🔥🔥"

Hulisani Ravele celebrated her 37th birthday. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi ignores Rachel Kolisi's 35th birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi marked her 35th birthday with the people close to her. However, her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi, was missing in action. They announced their divorce in October 2024.

Celebrated Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi did not take a few minutes from his day to send a heartfelt birthday message to his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News