Zuluboy is officially married, announcing on Instagram that he wed his American partner Keisha Lamothe after a seven-year relationship

Before this, the rapper was married to sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe, but they divorced in 2018 despite reconciliation rumours

Fans and celebrities, including Pearl Modiadie, DJ Sbu, and the Qwabe Twins, flooded his comments with congratulatory messages

South African rapper and media personality Zuluboy is officially off the market. The star announced his marriage in America with a touching post on social media.

SA celebs have reacted to Zuluboy's marriage. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuluboy ties the knot

Halala! Zuluboy is now married. The star who made headlines when he announced that he was joining the MK Party last year shared the good news on his Instagram page. He said they had waited seven years to finally tie the knot. The post read:

"It’s been 7 years and the day has finally come… after everything and after all I still believe in love. Looking forward to growing our family with this beautiful soul and best friend. The second half of life has just began…Guys, I just got married."

What you need to know about Zuluboy's love life

Before marrying his American lover Keisha Lamothe, the rapper was married to sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe and divorced in 2018. The couple made headlines after reports that they had reconciled, but they both squashed the allegations.

Zuluboy and his new wife have two babies together. One was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and another one was born last year.

Fans and celebs congratulate Zuluboy

SA social media users and celebs flooded the rapper's comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

@pearmodiadie said:

"Such great news!! Congratulations 🍾🎈 ❤️"

@official.qwabetwins wrote:

"Congratulations 🥳 ❤️"

@lerato_mvelase commented:

"Congratulations 😍😍 🙌🙌🙌"

@djsbulive added:

"Congratulations bro."

@musathevoice said:

"Congratulations my brother 🙌🏾"

Zuluboy revealed that he got married in the USA. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

