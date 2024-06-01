Zuluboy has recently become politically active, and he is rumoured to be a candidate for a government position in KZN

The Durban musician transitioned into the political sphere after the launch of uMkhonto weSizwe

uMkhonto weSizwe made strides in the 2024 election, and there may be a high position in store for Zuluboy

Zuluboy's turn to politics came as a surprise to fans. The Durban singer-actor became involved with the newly founded uMkhonto weSizwe in 2024.

Zuluboy will allegedly take up office in KZN if uMkhonto weSizwe wins the province. Image: @iamzuluboy

uMkhonto weSizwe emerged for the 2024 elections after Jacob Zuma's backing. Zuluboy is one of the key players who may be put in power following the national elections.

Zuluboy to allegedly become KZN official

Zuluboy joined uMkhonto weSizwe with a specific interest in artists' rights. Following the new parties' performance in the 2024 elections, he is reportedly due to be appointed as the MEC for Sport, Arts and Recreation in Kwazulu-Natal.

According to Zimoja, Zuluboy understands the arts and is up for the position if uMkhonto weSizwe takes up power in KZN. Zuluboy would be the first artist in South Africa to hold a government position as an MEC.

SA reacts to Zuluboy's possible MEC position

People had a lot to say about Zuluboy's rumoured MEC position. Netizens were divided, and many commented on a post about the artist shared by . Read the comments below:

@__ThapeloM said:

"He has an opportunity he should use it wisely.. He should eat and keep quiet."

@PuleSebola was not happy:

"All parties in KZN must unite and form government, including DA. These ones of MK must be humbled."

@JabulaniNd62512 wondered:

"Does he have tertiary qualifications or he just speaks good English?"

@Timothy1923 wrote:

"Honestly I think such portfolios should be run by someone in the industry because they understand it better."

@KG_Mzimela commented:

"That will make so much sense actually."

@Seeyarrr argued:

"Clearly you guys dont know that Zuluboy has been representing SA abroad for years working with uBab' Sipho Sithole at Native Rhythms. He has represented SA music and Zulu Culture."

Zuluboy returns to music with powerful song

Briefly News previously reported Zuluboy is reportedly releasing a new single to commemorate 30 years of democracy. The rapper said he wanted to move away from the mainstream and release music that is impactful and speaks of the country's history.

Coming from election day, Zuluboy is said to have planned to celebrate the general elections by releasing a new song titled Mayibuye.

Known famously as a rapper, before being an actor and later transitioning into politics, Zuluboy, real name Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi, seemingly took a break from music to focus on other ventures.

