Zulu Boy and his ex-wife, Andiswa Gebashe, have reportedly reconciled following their 2018 divorce

It is said that the Durban musician and Andiswa Gebashe were co-parenting after their split

However, the rapper neither confirmed nor denied this report, saying he and Andiswa are still co-parents

Is Zulu Boy and Andiswa back together

Rapper turned actor Zulu Boy and his ex-wife, Andiswa Gebashe, have seemingly rekindled their love. The couple divorced in 2018, and their split was highly publicised. Following their separation, the couple had a good co-parenting relationship.

Now, ZiMoja has reported that the former Durban Gen actor and Gebashe have found their way back to each other's arms.

The news publication quoted a source saying: "Their relationship was not good, but it's improved. They have been co-parenting, however they are now back together. We are so happy for them, I guess."

Zulu Boy shares photo with special woman

On Instagram, the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK) member shared a photo of him and a woman who was facing her back away from the camera.

He captioned the post: "This is one of the reasons why today was special."

When questioned about this, the rapper neither confirmed nor denied getting back with his ex-wife. He instead said he and Andiswa are still co-parents and that he has the utmost respect for her.

"We co-parent well together, and I respect her," he was quoted saying.

Following their divorce, it is said that Zulu Boy returned back home to his grandmother's house to mend his broken heart.

Zulu Boy unbothered by threats made by sangoma

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Zulu Boy is said to be at loggerheads with a powerful sangoma by the name of Mpamehlangene.

The sangoma and music executive sent Zulu Boy a scathing warning to apologise for calling him a liar and for making him get axed from uMkhonto we Sizwe Party. However, the former Durban Gen actor is unfazed by the threats, and he is still adamant that he stole his car.

