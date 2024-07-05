Kwaito rapper Zulu Boy is at loggerheads with a powerful sangoma by the name of Mpamehlangene

The sangoma and music executive sent Zulu Boy a scathing warning to apologise for calling him a liar

However, the former Durban Gen actor is unfazed by the threats, and he is still adamant that he stole his car

Durban Kwaito rapper Zulu Boy has received threatening messages from a powerful sangoma named Mpamehlangene. The two men are at loggerheads over his car and allegations that Zulu Boy had Mpamehlangene removed from the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK).

Why is Zulu Boy being threatened by a sangoma?

Sangoma and Maskandi artist Mpamehlangene claimed that he clothed, fed, and gave Zulu Boy a home when he was down and out.

This is according to ZiMoja, who shared that the sangoma felt betrayed by Zulu Boy when he called him a thief. They were part of an artist movement group called Amaciko group, but the report suggests that Zulu Boy had him removed.

Now, the music executive wants Zulu Boy to apologise for calling him a liar and a thief.

Zulu Boy unbothered by the threats

The former Durban Gen actor is not bothered by the threats and is still adamant that he stole his car. According to the Maskandi artist, Zulu Boy gave him a car to thank him for the good hospitality and for saving his life. But he said the car desperately needed repairs, which he fixed using his own money.

When he had the vehicle fixed, he claimed that Zulu Boy had turned on him and said he had stolen it.

Responding to the allegations, Zulu Boy told the news publication:

"Umsangano wodwa lowo (that is utter madness), first, how can you drive a car without wheels? How does a bank let you default on a car instalment for three years? Let's start there. Secondly, when was I down and out? I choose not to argue. He is a thief, and that's the end of it. Let us focus on bigger things and move on."

Zuluboy to release new song to mark SA's 30-year democracy

In a previous report from Briefly News, details of Zuluboy's upcoming official song to end his hiatus were shared.

The rapper's new track is said to have a strong message and will mark South Africa's 30 years of democracy.

