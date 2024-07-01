Gqom artist Babes Wodumo demanded access to her late husband Mamphintsha's music he made before he died

The Wololo hitmaker called out Amapiano star Kabza De Small for holding on to the music he did with her late husband and not releasing it

Kabza De Small defended himself, saying that he has a lot of songs that haven't been released as yet, and Mamphintsha's is one of those, as he is still waiting for the right time to drop them

Yoh, drama is brewing between the queen of gqom, Babes Wodumo and the Amampiano king, Kabza De Small.

Babes Wodumo called out Kabza for holding on to Mamphintsha's music

Just a week after she trended to perform at Westville Correctional Services in Durban, Babes Wodumo started another drama, and this time around, she dragged Kabza De Small into it.

Recently, the Wololo hitmaker dragged Kabza De Small to hell and back for allegedly holding on to her late husband, Mamphintsha's music that he recorded with him before he died in 2022.

According to ZiMoja, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, she demanded access to her late husband's music, which he had recorded as is not yet released.

The singer told the publication that she wants all the music her late hubby recorded, or the producers should release it. She further dragged Kabza, saying he was one of those producers who worked with Mamphintsha before she died.

She said:

"That was more than two years ago, but he is still holding onto the music, haw kahle! He needs to either release the music or send it to me, and I will release it under his label as his own. I don't want my husband's legacy to die just because people are holding onto his music."

In his defence, Kabza said that he has a lot of music to be released and will release the two songs he did with the late Mamphintsha when the time is right.

He said:

"I have hundreds of unreleased songs, waiting for the right moment. It's the same with Mampintsha. We made a song together, but it wasn't the right time. I have spoken to Babes, and the music will be released."

