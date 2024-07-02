A powerful inyanga, Mpamehlangene, has come out gun-blazing, threatening to use muthi on actor and member of the MK Party Creative Council, Zulu Boy

This threat came after the two MK Party members were at loggerheads regarding an alleged stolen car

In defence of the threats, Zulu Boy shared that he will not apologise for calling the Inyanga a thief

Drama between two MK Party Creative Council members has brewed because of an alleged stolen car.

Powerful Inyanga threatened actor Zulu Boy

The former Durban Gen actor Zulu Boy once again made headlines on social media after news of his joining former president Jacob Zuma's political party, MKP, circulated online.

Recently, the star was at loggerheads with his former best buddy, who later became his sworn enemy, an influential Inyanga member of the MK Party, over an alleged stolen car.

According to Daily Sun, the powerful Inyanga, who goes by Mpamehlangene Gwala, threatened to use muthi on Zulu Boy and make him a madman because the actor called him a thief.

Speaking to the publication, Zulu Boy refused to talk about the matter but mentioned that Mpamehlangene has constantly threatened him and that he won't apologise for calling him a thief.

He said:

"I refuse to talk about him. He’s been going around saying I have three weeks to apologise. He has threatened me for a long time, but I won't hide in my house fearing for my life. Life goes on. He wants to gain popularity by using my name. I won’t give him the satisfaction of apologizing or sharing the incidents that led to this hate. I'm the victim here, not him."

In his defence, the Inyanga said:

"Now to him, I'm a thief? He knows I'm a powerful inyanga. I travel to Ghana, Malawi, and Tanzania to collect strong muthi. I can make him mad, walk around naked, if he continues calling me a thief. This boy must grow up and stop acting like a kid."

