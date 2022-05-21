Actor and musician Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi has allegedly been fired from the set of the popular telenovela Durban Gen

According to reports, Majozi - also known as Zulu Boy - was constantly missing work and treated the crew with little respect

Actor Zakhele Mabasa is reportedly being brought in to replace Majozi's character McGyver as his cousin

Actor and musician Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi has allegedly been shown the door after he was fired from the set of the popular telenovela Durban Gen.

He joined the show back in 2020 as the character McGyver and soon became popular with viewers.

Actor and musician Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi, also known as Zulu Boy, has allegedly been axed from Durban Gen.

Majozi, also known as Zulu Boy, was notoriously hard to work with according to popular Twitter blogger Musa Khawula.

According to ZAlebs, Majozi was constantly missing work and treated the crew with little respect. Actor Zakhele Mabasa is reportedly being brought in to replace Majozi as McGyver's cousin.

Fans took to Twitter in reaction to the news that Zulu Boy got fired

@Kwenza7ven:

"Mxm umsuzo vele we content. I wonder is the script writer salowa msuzo. McGayver kufanele kulokhu kuvele yena nje for some vibe nyana.

Izobayini ke nje after this..."

@Xolani_khabazel:

"The very same production company that produces Uzalo is also behind this show bro....so don't be surprised."

@mulaudziompha:

"See...there is always a cousin to replace you"

@brazen_x:

"Zuluboy needs to understand one thing. No one's bigger than the show, either you follow the rules or leave...

Zakhele Mabasa has a theater stage background and he's a natural."

"Bathong why": 'Durban Gen' gets canned, e.tv confirms in statement

Earlier, Briefly News reported that e.tv has confirmed that it has canned Durban Gen. The medical drama set in Durban only started airing on the channel in October 2020.

The telenovela's last episode will air in January, 2023. The sad news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter and posted a statement from e.tv which confirmed that the it's the end of the road for the drama series.

