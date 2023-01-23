Hulisani Ravele and Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya broke Mzansi's hearts when they announced that they were going their separate ways after more than 10 years of dating. The celebrity couple revealed they had split in 2017 and people started believing it was true when Psyfo began sharing snaps of his new girlfriend at the time, Aamirah.

Briefly News takes a look at the timeline of their relationship and what really caused the stars' separation.

Hulisani Ravele and Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya shocked the country when they announced their breakup after dating for more than ten years. Image: @hulisaniravele and @iammrcroc.

South Africans were heartbroken to hear that one of their favourite couples had split. Everyone thought Hulisani Ravele and Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya would get married and live happily ever after. However, the couple announced their separation in 2017 and many are still wondering what went wrong.

Hulisani Ravele and Psyfo: Child stars who fell in love

Hulisani Ravele and Psyfo stole the hearts of many when they announced they were dating. The pair rose to prominence for presenting on Yo.TV and Psyfo later starred in the popular soapie Generations as Ajax.

The pair went on to date for more than a decade with many thinking they would eventually get married and have a beautiful family.

Psyfo and Hulisani announcing their breakup

After dating for more than ten years, the news of Hulisani and Psyfo breaking up had the country mourning. Many people did not believe the news was true until they started seeing pictures of Psyfo's new girlfriend and now wife Aamirah.

Hulisani reveals why they broke up

According to ZAlebs, Hulisani Ravele finally opened up about what went wrong in her relationship with her longtime boyfriend. Speaking during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, the TV and radio personality said they grew apart.

She made it clear that their breakup was not because of infidelity and that there was no drama around the seperation. She said:

"Things happen and I guess we just grew apart."

Hulisani Ravele on missing Psyfo as a friend

One thing about Hulisani Ravele, she admitted that when she lost Psyfo she didn't lose her relationship only, but also lost a friend. Speaking to Sista magazine, the star said after being with Psyfo for that long, they became more than just lovers, they also became best friends and she missed him after the split. She noted:

"Loss is ok, it’s making way for new things, and it’s not the loss that everyone will think I’m talking about, no, I’m not talking about the relationship fail, but I lost a friend in 2017- not as in they passed away, but lost as in we’re no longer in each other’s lives and I took that very hard…"

Hulisani's family wanted her to give Psyfo another chance

Many people including Hulisani's close friends and relatives were heartbroken when the pair broke up. Speaking soon after the separation, the media personality said some of her family members begged her to give the former Generations star another chance.

TimesLIVE reported that she even revealed that she went for months without talking to some family members because they were pushing for her to get back with Sipho.

"I’m very close to both sides of my family. I’m one of 39 first-generation grandchildren – and that’s just on my mom’s side! Even so, I didn’t speak to some family members for several months because they couldn’t accept our decision to end our relationship. I heard: ‘Just give him a chance’ more times than I could bear."

Does Hulusani Ravele regret dating Psyfo for more than 10 years?

According to ZAlebs, the media personality does not regret being with Sipho Ngwenya for more than a decade. She said she does not think their relationship was a waste of time. She added:

"No, what’s the waste? Here’s the problem, when you set your benchmark and your goal as marriage, kids and a house – you are not enjoying what it is in right now."

Hulisani Ravele and Psyfo now

Psyfo had Mzansi thinking about the importance of dating for a long when he dated, engaged and married Aamirah in a short space of time. The star has been happily married and recently welcomed a baby boy.

Hulisani Ravele has kept her love life away from social media. The star had tongues wagging when she posted a snap of a man she referred to as Kevin Coaster on her Instagram page. Many headed to the post's comments section to congratulate her but she never confirmed they were dating.

