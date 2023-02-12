Minnie Dlamini is eager for her divorce to be finalised so she can move forward with on a clean slate

The TV personality said she plans on dropping her Jones surname and will be using her maiden name

Social media users weighed in on Minnie's surprising divorce after she had a lavish wedding for all to see

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini revealed that she is ready to go back to her maiden surname. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is ready to be divorced from her husband Quinton Jones. She said she wants the process to be done so she can officially use her maiden name again.

The TV presenter has changed her name on social media platforms already but wants it to be legitimised.

Minnie and Quinton revealed in February 2022 that they filed for divorce and were going their separate ways.

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones deny their marriage ended due to infidelity

There were speculations that Minnie was unfaithful and the rumours were fueled by celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. The former couple released a joint statement saying there was no infidelity in their marriage, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. All the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious. Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us."

Facebook users react to Minnie dropping the Jones surname

Vusi Mashinini asked:

"Does that mean we're going to get being Minnie Dlamini?"

Wandile Dlakadla said:

"Securing the bag to that rich guy went well I wonder who is your next victim."

MaZam Gasa mentioned:

"I guess she never loved the old guy, why did she commit to him knowing very well she still had her eyes set on her peers."

Nhlanganiso Dlamini stated:

"Yep the Jones surname has run its course, you got the bag girl. On to the next one."

Sithembele Tom wrote:

"A few years back she couldn't wait to be Mrs Jones."

Gert-Johan Coetzee says Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and Somizi are among some of his fav stars to dress

Briefly News reported that Gert-Johan Coetzee is what many would call a celebrity among celebrities. Some may not even recognise his name or face but when he walks into a room full of celebrities, everyone knows who he is and what he does.

Nicknamed the designer to the stars, Gert is the designer behind most of our favs' stylish looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News