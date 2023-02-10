Pearl Thusi called out the entertainment industry for its unfairness after seeing how it treats the younger generation of entertainers

The Queen Sono actress said she hated everything about the past "IT Girl" era, which Mzansi showbiz introduced to female celebs

Thusi claimed it pitted women against each other and made it difficult for them to tap into the artistic spaces they felt comfortable with

Pearl Thusi believes that the entertainment industry abandoned its practice of pitting women against each other.

Pearl Thusi opened up about what the South African entertainment industry robbed her of when it pitted her against other female celebs.

Source: UGC

In an episode of the Black Rose Kitchen where she hosted Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, she said the "IT Girl" era was the worst for her. According to TshisaLIVE, "IT Girl" means when a female celeb dominates the industry, the people in power start comparing her with other women making significant strides in showbiz.

“I feel like myself, Minnie, Bonang, maybe even Zinhle — a lot of people — were just forced into this thing and we just wanted to be famous and be recognised for what we do.”

Pearl Thusi exposes entertainment industry's strict rules

The presenter added that what made her hate this period in her career was that she couldn't show her full potential because she had to fit the standards of the clients who paid her bills.

“It hid a lot of parts of me that I wanted to show that I would have my management say you can’t show that, you will lose this client and now it’s completely switched to, be yourself and I’m like, you guys played us, I feel so played," added Pearl in the trending clip.

Not long ago, a video of Podcast and Chill's host, MacG, revealing what "IT Girls" had to do to secure the bag trended. Allegedly, the girls' careers are so demanding that they can't maintain families and personal lives.

The video shared by @ThisIsColbert went viral when Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from Quinton Jones. Despite having a kid together and previously holding a lavish wedding broadcast on the streaming platform Showmax, they called it quits.

Mzansi also weighed in, saying there are many shady things female celebs get up to in their quest to secure popularity and wealth.

@D_M_X_100 said:

"Simps always fall into the trap of marrying these types of girls."

@007druza shared:

"I told someone that MacG has been around he knows a lot of what happened to all those it girls of the industry and that's why it is hard for them to dispute him."

Pearl Thusi raises awareness of the stigma around HIV/AIDS by opening up about her late parents' statuses

In other entrainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi may have taken a break from posting on social media, but she is dropping bombshells in interviews.

The talented actress recently opened up about personal issues during a candid interview with rapper L-Tido. Thusi spoke about her love life, controversial friendship with DJ Zinhle, beef with Nota Baloyi and alleged relationship with Anatii.

According to ZAlebs, Pearl Thusi also touched on the issue of the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. The actress revealed that her parents contracted the deadly disease. Although she did not confirm whether her parents died of the illness, she said she was opening up about it to raise awareness.

