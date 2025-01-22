Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi seemingly disregarded Rachel Kolisi's recent 35th birthday celebration

The rugby star is currently in England, and he attended a Liverpool soccer match with rugby player Ox Nche and posted that instead

However, his brother Liyema showered Rachel Kolisi with sweet messages on her birthday, and they had a sweet exchange

Siya Kolisi did not bother sending Rachel Kolisi a happy birthday.

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi marked her 35th birthday with the people close to her. However, her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi, was missing in action. They announced their divorce in October 2024.

Siya snubs Rachel Kolisi's birthday

Celebrated Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi did not take a few minutes from his day to send a heartfelt birthday message to his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi.

The rugby player was instead in England awaiting the Springok's match against Cardiff Rugby. During his stay, he and Ox Nche attended a Liverpool match, and he posted the content on his Instagram stories.

On Instagram, Rachel posted a photo taken from her birthday celebrations in Cape Town and thanked her supporters for sharing the love.

"I was surrounded by LOVE and JOY yesterday, and I’m so grateful!" Rachel mentioned how she planned on skipping the celebrations.

Siya Kolisi did not wish Rachel Kolisi a happy birthday.

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi's brother sends Rachel a sweet message

Attending her birthday gathering was Siya Kolisi's sister. His brother Liyema also showered Rachel Kolisi with a heartfelt message.

"Words can not express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure in my life and the role play in my life. I love you so much, may God bless you with many more years and many more memories," Liyema said.

Mzansi took to the comments section of Rachel's Instagram post and wished her a happy birthday.

