The South African Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's younger brother Liyema wished Rachel Kolisi a happy birthday

Siya Kolisi's ex-wife recently celebrated her special day as she turned 35 years old

Kolisi's younger brother penned a sweet letter on his Instagram story wishing Rachel a happy birthday

Siya Kolisi's brother wished Rachel a happy birthday. Image: @offlame_g/rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi marked her 35th birthday with the people close to her. However, her estranged husband's younger brother Liyema shared a heartfelt birthday message on social media.

The Springbok captain's estranged wifey, Rachel Kolisi, recently celebrated another 365 days on earth, and Kolisi's younger brother wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram story earlier.

He wrote:

"Words can not express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure in my life and the role play in my life. I love you so much, may God bless you with many more years and many more memories," Liyema said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Liyema wished Rachel Kolisi a happy birthday. Image: @offlame_g

Source: Instagram

Rachel also wished herself a happy birthday on her Instagram page as she turned 35 years old.

She wrote:

"This is 35!!! I was surrounded by LOVE and JOY yesterday, and I’m so grateful! Thank you for every message, call and random hugs in the street. It's crazy to think how desperately I wanted to sneak through this year’s birthday and try to do it better next year! There’s so much to celebrate."

Who is Rachel Kolisi?

Rachel Kolisi, born and raised in Grahamstown, has built a life marked by resilience, entrepreneurship, and family values. With two siblings, she moved with her family to Cape Town, where she completed her secondary education and earned a bachelor's degree in event management.

Beginning her career as a marketing executive in Cape Town, Rachel transitioned to professional event management before her life took a transformative turn. In 2016, after marrying renowned Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, she co-founded the RISE program with Tammy Rawstro. This five-week fitness initiative empowers women to achieve weight reduction goals and embrace healthier lifestyles.

SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two announced their decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News