Uncle Waffles is set to perform at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival alongside some of the biggest names in American music such as Cardi B and Lil Wayne

Uncle Waffles shared the REVOLVE Festival poster on her X account on Monday 7 April

Fans and followers flooded the comments with encouragement and admiration for Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles will perform on the same stage with Cardi B at REVOLVE Festival.

Source: Instagram

There’s no slowing down producer and DJ Uncle Waffles who continues to bring Amapiano to the world stage. The Wabudisa producer is billed to perform at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival alongside some of the biggest names in American music.

Uncle Waffles to perform with Cardi B

Uncle Waffles, born Lungelihle Zwane, continues to grace world stages and break barriers. The internationally acclaimed DJ is scheduled to perform at the REVOLVE Festival on Saturday, 12 April. Uncle Waffles is part of a star-studded lineup that features rappers Lil Wayne, Gelo and Tyga, wheel spinners Hunny Bee, DJ Lex, Quinn Blake and rapper Cardi B as a special guest.

The REVOLVE Festival is an exclusive, invite-only experience which will be held in Thermal, California, United States. This year's theme will feature an immersive Desert Mirage experience inspired by the desert sunset and the beauty of a bold yet serene landscape.

Uncle Waffles took to her X account on Monday, 7 April and shared a poster of the event. The post was captioned:

“Amapiano to the world 🤭💋”

Fans congratulate Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles' fans and followers beamed with pride and excitement. They flooded the comments with words of encouragement and praise for what Uncle Waffles has achieved.

Here are some of the comments:

@Melusi_Mokone urged:

“Raise the flag higher and higher, sweetie♥️🔥🫂”

@MasonDoLindor said:

“Let them have a taste of some Waffles.”

@UncleKoolX complimented:

“But for real, you are the best in what you do, no lie.”

@zendeyapty remarked:

“With Cardi B being the special guest 😳 You’ve won in life wena.”

@WillNdlo said:

“You are on these levels now! Ah haibo - nyivavuma!! You do your thing! I love it!”

@Troy748371732 said:

“When you're big, you're big❤️Go Waffles 👌💯”

Uncle Waffles will share the stage with Cardi B. Image: unclewaffles_, iamcardib

Uncle Waffles graces Rolling Stone Africa cover

Uncle Waffles isn't only raising the Amapiano flag on world stages but she's also breaking barriers elsewhere.

The Swazi-born DJ and producer became the first female to grace the cover of Rolling Stones Africa for its February issue.

The magazine said it chose Uncle Waffles because she represents a modern-day African success story.

"Uncle Waffles' journey is one of resilience and self-determination. During South Africa’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns, she taught herself how to DJ, spending up to eight hours a day perfecting her craft," Rolling Stone Africa said.

Uncle Waffles shows off her dance moves

Uncle Waffles is known for her energetic performances. Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles faced criticism on social media over her dance moves and weight gain after sharing a video.

Social media users expressed concerns, with some suggesting she should address her weight, fearing it could impact her health and career.

