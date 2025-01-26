Siya Kolisi was already in the hot seat after turning a blind eye to former wife Rachel Kolisi's birthday, and he fanned the flames

The Springboks captain earned some side-eye from South Africans who harshly judged him for not wishing Rachel Kolisi a happy birthday

People had a lot to say after he made a big gesture to the Princess of Monaco, Charlene, who turned 47 years old

Siya Kolisi recently sparked a frenzy with his social media activity. Online users couldn't help but notice that he did not mention his former wife Rachel Kolisi's 35th birthday.

Siya Kolisi's birthday message to the Princess of Monaco days after ignoring Rachel's, causes havoc. Image: Stephane Cardinal/ Valery Hache / Cindy Ord

The star Springboks player turned his attention to the Princess of Monaco and former South African Olympic swimmer days after Rachel Kolisi's birthday. People flooded the comments with reactions to Siya Kolisi's recent post.

Siya Kolisi wishes Princess of Monaco happy birthday

In a post on Instagram, Siya shared a picture with Princess Charlene wishing her an amazing birthday. He thanked her for warmly welcoming him and supporting rugby. Siya wrote:

"Happy birthday, Princess Charlene! Wishing you an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead. [...]I’m excited to see the impact you’ll have on rugby in Monaco and beyond South Africa."

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi announced that he and Rachel Kolisi would get divorced, which amassed many reactions.

The Springbok rugby player's moves on social media were under a microscope since he announced that his marriage with Rachel ended.

Siya Kolisi's questionable moments in the past also resurfaced as people watched the couple after the divorce announcement.

Fans have also been interested in seeing Siya Kolisi become a single dad to his two children with Rachel Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi has been under a microscope since announcing his divorce from Rachel Kolisi and becoming a single dad. Image: Mike Hewitt

SA reacts to Siya Kolisi and Princess Charlene

Social media users defended Siya Kolisi after speculation about the Princess of Monaco and the Springboks player. Many wrote that the photo of Siya and the Princess had their thoughts running wild.

sa_sisulu said:

"Siya you know the block is still hot."

maury_mia_khuthi commented:

"The way I was ready to fight forgetting that he's divorced😂"

caitlin_anne_michael added:

"I mean, when you have a type, you have type 🙆‍♀️ I'm kidding Siya we love you it was just my first thought I take hold of them (then type it out) 😭"

ohhmandisa wrote:

"He couldn’t wish Rachel the mother of his children happy birthday but he can wish the princess of Monaco."

malusi_february joked:

"Bring that Princess home👏😂"

stephan.steyn1 commented:

"Yes, and I can't show the mother of your kids a happy birthday 🤣 classic tales."

charm_one_ remarked;

"Something is off 😂"

ethanapril98' fanned the flames:

"Man's got his arm around a princess. Tough one 🔥"

mondesindayiii defended Siya;

"This lady is a SOUTH AFRICAN who became QUEEN of Monaco by marrying the king of that COUNTRY. She used to be a sportswoman. There is NOTHING sinister."

Siya Kolisi's rumoured salary gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi put more respect on Siya Kolisi's name after seeing how much the Springboks captain allegedly earns.

Siya Kolisi is by far one of the most-loved athletes in South Africa, and it's clear that his position has more perks than just being the Springboks captain.

According to MyWage, despite his humility and carefree nature, the father of two is reportedly one of the country's top earners, with a staggering multi-million-rand monthly salary.

