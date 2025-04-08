South African sports superfan Mama Joy took to social media to pen a loving message to Shauwn Mkhize on her birthday

The Royal AM superfan referred to Mkhize as her mother, and this caused social media users to roast her

People found it strange that an older woman would refer to a young one as their mother, with many concluding that it had to do with money

Mama Joy wished Shauwn Mkhize a happy birthday, but her message ignited a debate. Image: Joy_Chauke

Source: Instagram

South African sports superfan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke took to social media to pen a loving message to Shauwn Mkhize on her birthday

Mama Joy wishes Shauwn Mkhize a happy birthday

The Royal AM superfan, who recently distanced herself from the club, and Shauwn Mkhize have forged a loving relationship. Ever since she got signed to Mkhize's former soccer club, she has even been visiting her at her home in Durban.

In her X post, Chauke referred to Mam'Mkhize as her mother: "Happy birthday Ma. Thanks for taking care of me. May the good Lord give you strength to deal with everything coming your way. I love you. Thwihli Thwahla."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mama Joy supports Shauwn Mkhize during Royal AM drama

Just recently, Mama Joy penned an emotional letter to Shauwn Mkhize after she lost the Royal AM club to the highest bidder. In her message written on behalf of the team, Joy said:

"We are so incredibly wounded to hear about the insolvency of our Team. Losing something you've poured your heart and soul into, building something from the ground up, is an incredibly difficult experience, and we can only imagine how much this must hurt. Please know that we are here for you," the message reads.

The message continues by saying they are in her corner should she need anything.

"We pray all your losses to be recovered and your productions to prosper abundantly soon."

Mama Joy Roasted by Mzansi for Calling Shauwn Mkhize "Ma" in Her Birthday Wish: "This Is Wild". Image: Joy_Chauke

Source: Instagram

Mzansi confused by Mama Joy's message

Social media users have always roasted Mama Joy, saying she is too old to be referring to someone younger than her as "ma."

Some people found it strange and even said her actions are driven by money:

@sthiibo_lover reacted to the post:

"Hunger will make an old woman call a girl young enough to be her daughter ngo 'Ma'."

@SiyaMagwaza dragged her, saying:

"Calling someone younger than you, “Ma” is wild."

@KurisaniGolden argued in Mama Joy's defence:

"I get why she is calling her Ma, though. It's not an age thing. It's a sign of respect that one earns."

Some people ignored the 'ma' aspect and wished Shauwn a happy birthday:

@thabanglp said:

"Happy birthday to her! She has done a lot for our black communities. What is going on in her life now is a new success."

Shauwn Mkhize hints at buying another soccer club

In a previous report from Briefly News, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize hinted at buying another football club in Eswatini following a viral video which circulated on social media.

Many people flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Mkhize's possible purchase.

Source: Briefly News