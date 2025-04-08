A man shared a site offering free courses that people could take to equip themselves with skills that would improve their chances of employment

The man unpacked the online site offering free digital courses and highlighted some of the courses available on TikTok, attracting the attention of locals

Social media users were grateful for the plug and thanked the man for not being a gatekeeper, promising to register for a few courses

A man shared a site with free digital courses from universities such as Harvard and many others. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

The world has gone digital, and many jobs, especially online ones, require people with some form of digital knowledge, but these institutions often charge an arm and a leg for such skills.

A man shared a site offering many free digital courses on his TikTok handle @nmz3297, leaving many social media users singing his praises.

The man shared the platform with free courses

The video begins with the man acknowledging that the world has moved into the digital era, and many online jobs now require computer skills. He then shared a plug for short courses from top universities around the world to improve employment chances, all from the comfort of your own home.

The man showed the site, which offers 1,200 free short courses with certificates. Some of the courses available include Introduction to Computer Science offered for free by Harvard University, a World Health Organization course with certificates, Google courses, analytics, and many more. The man shared that the name of the platform and website is digitaldefyned.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the valuable information

The man received much praise from social media users who were grateful for the plug. Many shared how expensive courses could be, quoting some digital courses costing around R50K. Some promised to check out the site to see what they could invest in, while others wished more people would not gatekeep valuable information that has the potential to help many people while thanking the guy,

Mzansi peeps showered a man with praise after he showed them that there were courses they did not need to pay for. Image: @nmz3297

Source: TikTok

User @coolandrosycreatives54 said:

"This is crucial information. Thank you for sharing!"

User @Zawadi Ntleiks shared:

"Thank you so much bhuti. Please plug us with free courses for public administration and project management."

User @Daisy~Chi🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"Which one is best for us South African."

User @Boity_Tebby added:

"Yoh, it’s a lot hle I feel like I’m swimming 🏊‍♀️so excited."

User @user2645525306570 said:

"Thank you brother ur not selfish."

User @ore_Ling shared:

"Thanks for sharing🙏. Some institutions charge R50k for some of these free courses."

3 Briefly News articles about short courses

A woman shared the two-week short course she did to land a better-paying job, boasting that she was earning more than some university graduates.

A young lady quit her job in administration and pursued a short course in coding, landing a job as a junior full-stack developer at one of the leading banks.

A local woman working as a safety officer shared that she took a short course, which included First Aid, Firefighting, Incident Investigation, Legal Liability and Working with Heights, to secure her dream job.

Source: Briefly News